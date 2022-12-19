U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Is Estimated To Surpass US$ 12.4 Billion by 2032

The U.S. electronic health records market stands at a current valuation of US$ 8.1 billion and is estimated to surpass US$ 12.4 billion by the end of 2032. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. As such, the market is poised to generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 4.3 Billion by the end of 2032.

Application of electronic health record (EHR) software and solutions in the U.S. is likely to grow on the back of advanced technologies being introduced by market players in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the United States electronic health records market are focusing on advancements in software technology. They are also incorporating artificial intelligence in the development of electronic health record software and solutions to gain an edge over competitors in the market.

Increasing research & developmental activities along with constant technological innovations by prominent companies will support their growth in the market in the long run.

  • Oracle Corporation agreed to acquire Cerner Corporation in 2021. The company is a leading provider of digital information systems that are used in hospitals, enabling medical professionals to deliver better healthcare.
  • Constellation Software Inc. agreed to acquire Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in 2022. This acquisition is likely to be a cornerstone for the company providing key strategic components to become a digital health leader, benefitting customers over the coming years.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Cerner Corporation
  • Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
  • NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
  • eClinicalWorks
  • HMS Networks
  • CPSI Corporation
  • AdvancedMD, Inc.
  • CureMD Healthcare
  • Greenway Health, LLC
  • McKesson Corporation
  • DXC Technology Company
  • Epic Systems Corporation

U.S. Electronic Health Records Industry Research Categorization

  • U.S. Electronic Health Records Market by Solution:
    • EHR Software
      • Cloud-based EHR
      • On-premise EHR
    • Services
      • Consulting
      • Implementation & Integration
      • Support & Maintenance
  • U.S. Electronic Health Records Market by End Use:
    • Hospitals
    • Specialty Clinics
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Diagnostic Labs
    • Others
  • U.S. Electronic Health Records Market by Region:
    • West U.S.
    • South-West U.S.
    • Mid-West U.S.
    • North-East U.S.
    • South-East U.S.

Questionnaire answered in the U.S. Electronic Health Records Market report include:

  • How the market for U.S. Electronic Health Records has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global U.S. Electronic Health Records on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the U.S. Electronic Health Records?
  • Why the consumption of U.S. Electronic Health Records highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the U.S. Electronic Health Records market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the U.S. Electronic Health Records market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the U.S. Electronic Health Records market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the U.S. Electronic Health Records market.
  • Leverage: The U.S. Electronic Health Records market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the U.S. Electronic Health Records market.

