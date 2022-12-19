U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Is Estimated To Surpass US$ 12.4 Billion by 2032

The U.S. electronic health records market stands at a current valuation of US$ 8.1 billion and is estimated to surpass US$ 12.4 billion by the end of 2032. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. As such, the market is poised to generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 4.3 Billion by the end of 2032.

Application of electronic health record (EHR) software and solutions in the U.S. is likely to grow on the back of advanced technologies being introduced by market players in the country.