Demand for Fuel Storage Containers Is Expected To Rise At A 4.5% Value CAGR, Likely To Reach US$ 40.57 Billion by 2032

The global fuel storage containers market was valued at US$ 25 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 26.13 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 4.5% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 40.57 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Overall, sales of fuel storage containers for fuel storage containers will continue to flourish, with an impressive CAGR exhibited from 2015-2021. Moreover, with high availability and customization of products according to industrial and commercial requirements, the market for fuel storage container is poised to grow over the forecast period 2022 to 2032. North America will remain at the forefront, generating good opportunities and acquiring nearly 1/3rd market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of fuel storage containers are eyeing technological innovations in order to provide the most accurate and precise storage arrangements to their customers.

  • In January 2021, TI Fluid Systems announced its decision to provide a new generation of plastic fuel tank design capable of meeting the stringent pressure demands within a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). Recently, this plastic fuel tank launched in volume production with Volkswagen China on the Passat and Magotan plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models, with a planned adoption across a wider range of global platforms.
  • In March 2022, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it has developed a hydrogen storage module that integrates multiple resin high-pressure hydrogen tanks at 70 MPa for automobiles?already proven in the “Mirai” fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) ?and safety devices such as a hydrogen detector and an automatic shut-off switch. Toyota will be exhibiting a conceptual model of this module at the FC Expo (International Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Expo) held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo) from March 16 to 18.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • C&E Plastics Inc.
  • Air Liquide
  • Rain for Rent International UK
  • GEI Works
  • GL
  • Gaz Liquid Industrie
  • Cryolor
  • Elkoplast CZ s.r.o
  • Goavec Engineering
  • Manitex Sabre Inc.
  • Free Form Plastics
  • Enduraplas

Key Segments Covered in the Fuel Storage Containers Market Study

  • Fuel Storage Containers Market by Product Type:
    • Portable Fuel Containers
    • 5 Gal. Portable Fuel Containers
    • 5 Gal. Safety Portable Fuel Containers
    • 275 Gal. IBC
    • 55 Gal. Fuel Storage Drums
  • Fuel Storage Containers by Region
    • North America fuel storage containers Market
    • Western Europe fuel storage containers Market
    • Eastern Europe Fuel Storage Containers Market
    • Asia Pacific excluding Japan Fuel Storage Containers Market
    • Japan Fuel Storage Containers Market
    • Latin America Fuel Storage Containers Market
    • Middle East & Africa Fuel Storage Containers Market

Questionnaire answered in the Fuel Storage Containers Market report include:

  • How the market for Fuel Storage Containers has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Fuel Storage Containers on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Fuel Storage Containers?
  • Why the consumption of Fuel Storage Containers highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Fuel Storage Containers market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Fuel Storage Containers market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Fuel Storage Containers market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Fuel Storage Containers market.
  • Leverage: The Fuel Storage Containers market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Fuel Storage Containers market.


