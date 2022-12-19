Demand for Fuel Storage Containers Is Expected To Rise At A 4.5% Value CAGR, Likely To Reach US$ 40.57 Billion by 2032

The global fuel storage containers market was valued at US$ 25 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 26.13 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 4.5% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 40.57 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Overall, sales of fuel storage containers for fuel storage containers will continue to flourish, with an impressive CAGR exhibited from 2015-2021. Moreover, with high availability and customization of products according to industrial and commercial requirements, the market for fuel storage container is poised to grow over the forecast period 2022 to 2032. North America will remain at the forefront, generating good opportunities and acquiring nearly 1/3rd market share during the forecast period.