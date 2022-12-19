Global Immunoassay Market Is Forecast To Grow At A 6% Value CAGR Over 2032

The global immunoassay market is forecast to grow at a 6% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032, reaching a market value of US$ 53 Billion. In 2021, the market was valued at US$ 28 Billion, and is likely to reach US$ 29.6 Billion in 2022, registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.7%.

A growing number of chronic and infectious diseases, including COVID-19, can be attributed to market growth. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic and infectious diseases, will contribute to growth.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4766

Competitive Landscape

The key players are taking on extensive initiatives to address the unmet needs of patients in the domain of immunoassays and stressing more on new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion.

Molecular biology subsidiary BioFire Diagnostics, a subsidiary of BioMérieux SA, filed an application with the Food and Drug Administration in January 2020 for clearance of its BIOFIRE Blood Culture Identification 2 (BCID2) Panel. The BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel has an expanded list of antibiotic resistance genes, considerably more pathogens, and several revised targets compared to the previous BIOFIRE BCID Panel.

Siemens Healthineers announced in November 2020 that its SARS-CoV-2 IgG Antibody Test has been certified as a CE mark measurement of neutralizing antibodies. The test is an improved version of the COVID-19 antibody test it previously launched.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4766

Key Companies Profiled:

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Sysmex Corporation

bioMerieux SA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA.

Key Segments Covered in the Immunoassay Market Report

By Technology Type : Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Enzyme Linked Fluorescence Assay (ELFA) Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Others

By Product : Analyzer Immunoassay Consumable Immunoassay

By Application : Infectious Diseases Orthopedics Cardiology Oncology Endocrinology Other Applications

By End-User : Immunoassay for Blood Banks Immunoassay for Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Immunoassay for Others (Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Forensic Labs, Academic & Research Institutes, etc.)

By Region : North America Western Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Eastern Europe Latin America



Full Access to this Report Is Available:

( Christmas Offer, Get 20% 30% Discount , Hurry !!! )

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4766

Questionnaire answered in the Immunoassay Market report include:

How the market for Immunoassay has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Immunoassay on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Immunoassay?

Why the consumption of Immunoassay highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Immunoassay market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Immunoassay market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Immunoassay market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Immunoassay market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Immunoassay market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Immunoassay market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Immunoassay market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Immunoassay market. Leverage: The Immunoassay market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Immunoassay market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Immunoassay market.

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=944246

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com