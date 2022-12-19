Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Pneumatic Nebulizers Industry Overview

The global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market has shown constant growth in the adoption of pneumatic nebulizers as home healthcare devices have been gaining popularity in recent years. Miniaturization of products and technological advancements are also boosting the adoption of home healthcare devices.

As per the Minnesota Department of Health, administration of medication through nebulizer represents a lower infection risk as compared to other aerosol-producing procedures. On the other hand, according to ISAM, aerosols from the nebulizer do not carry viral particles derived from the patient as they are generated from the fluid in the nebulized chamber, which is a non-patient source. Aerosols generated by nebulizers comprise pathogens only when the healthcare workers or patients contaminate the nebulizers. Various recommendations from institutes do not clarify whether it is appropriate to use nebulizers during the pandemic.

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pneumatic nebulizers market on the basis of the product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Breath-actuated and Vented

The breath-actuated product segment held the largest revenue share of over 64% in 2020.

The breath-actuated nebulizers elucidate higher drug delivery capacity and lesser dosage wastage features. Thus, the segment, delivering advanced inhalation therapy, is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Home Healthcare

The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for a revenue share of more than 66%.

Over the recent years, home healthcare devices have been gaining popularity, thereby driving the segment growth.

The easy availability of compact nebulizers ideal for home use and technological innovations to improve functionality are also increasing their adoption in-home healthcare.

Pneumatic Nebulizers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is fairly competitive. The most notable participants in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Omron Corp. Key players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other. For instance, in January 2020, OMRON Corp. announced the opening of the Automation Center Tokyo (ATC-TOKYO) in Tokyo. With this center, customers can join the company to find solutions for any challenges arising during production.

Some prominent players in the global Pneumatic Nebulizers market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Corp.

PARI Pharma

General Electric Company

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

BD (Becton, Dickinson & Company)

GF Health Products, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Briggs Healthcare

Vectura Group Plc

