Fibermart Is a Leading Worldwide Supplier of All Kinds of Fiber Optic Products and Integrated Network Solutions

The world-renowned fiber optics network, cable, and instrument supplier provides businesses with high-performance solutions.

Kowloon, Hong Kong, 2022-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — The global fiber optics market size is currently $4.9 billion, but by 2027, it is will reach $8.2 billion. This growth reflects fast technology and the massive need for optimal networking solutions.

FiberMart, an optical communications product developer and supplier, is meeting the global need for high-quality fiber optic products and solutions. The company has offices in Hong Kong and the US and provides fiber optic network, fftx, fiber testing, cabling, polishing, splicing, and integrated network solutions worldwide.

Focusing keenly on research and development, the fiber optics manufacturer provides companies, ISPS, networks, carriers, and content providers with high-performance, cutting-edge fiber networking solutions.

The fiber optics company focuses on supplying high-quality products and services in the field of optical communication and has also passed ISO9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015 certificates.

The company harbors a culture of collaboration and innovation with strong, expert teams working in optical communication product R&D, supply chain, and systematic solutions. FiberMart, with its high performance solutions, provides customers with products that are thoroughly tested and advanced.

According to a sales representative at the company, “We’re fiber optics manufacturers and suppliers that focus on providing the most cost-effective, highly-tested, and reliable range of optical communication products and solutions worldwide. Our company is set to grow in the near future. We’ve just received an investment of five million CNY and are getting ready to serve our customers even better than before.

At FiberMart, we work with our customers and partners to provide them with the best optical communication products in the industry.”

FiberMart works with well-known businesses and corporations worldwide, including Dell, Cisco, HP, IBM, Amazon, Apple, Avago, and more and supplies a wide range of products, including fiber optic cables, EDFA optical amplifiers, splitters, attenuators, connectors, optical multiplexers, and more.

