QR Codes Printed wristbands: A New Innovation

London, UK, 2022-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — The goal of event organisers is to prevent wristbands from being duplicated and unauthorised entry to their music concerts. The involvement of bad characters may make visitors angry and even spoil the event, due to overcrowding. Event organisers can solve this by giving their visitors QR-printed wristbands when they enter the venue. The coded wristbands protect their events and prevent unauthorised access to those without a ticket. It is a simple yet very effective way to control entry management to large-scale venues or events across Europe.

Wristbands with QR Codes or Bar Codes

At the entrances to concerts or other ticketed events, many promoters use QR codes or Barcodes. The wristbands that are provided to the attendees often have these codes printed onto them. Additional security for the events is provided through wristbands with QR codes. The expense of printing individual admission tickets is decreased by using these wristbands with QR codes as the consumers’ passes. Because QR codes must be scanned, the procedure is quicker and more secure, which lowers the cost of the event’s security. There are fewer consumers in line since the procedure is faster and hence takes less time.

In the past, bar codes or QR codes were printed on separate PVC tags and attached to wristbands. This has the drawback of adding an extra element to the package and adding to the expense of printing the bar code or QR code. Due to its extensive coverage of the wristband, it also diminished the printed message on the wristband itself. There was even a chance that the tag might come off, but now this item has been replaced as the QR code is printed directly onto the wristband material.

Wristbandseurope.com has always worked to improve its products for customer requirements. For their clients, they have always worked to simplify and improve things. The company works with many of the leading venues and organisers in major cities and provides them with custom-printed wristbands. After taking feedback from various clients, it was decided to provide the ability to print unique QR codes right on the wristbands. This reduces the cost and time needed to make these wristbands while also improving their security at the venue. Often times promoters also add a hashtag or additional QR code which links to their social media pages or website where fans can share their experience. Nowadays that everyone has a mobile phone it is very easy to scan the code quickly.

The QR code bands look great when printed using the sublimated technique and allow for logos and text to show clearly. Customers can include effects such as gradients or shadows and create a unique design to use at the event. Variable QR codes simplify event management since they make it simple to classify the participants based on their ticket type such as what level they are sitting at or which entrance they should use. Or some QR codes may be assigned to a certain group of persons with special access such as VIP or backstage. Using distinct codes on the wristbands for events, whatever it is done, greatly simplifies the administration of the event.

For Wristbandseurope.com, the wristband with such a QR code printed on it is an innovative product. Regarding access management at the main entrance, identifying or classifying ticketing zones, and visitor safety, it has elevated event security to a whole new level. For whatever size event you plan, you can use a QR scanner in conjunction with the wristbands that have different QR codes printed on each band. The next step for event wristbands is the RFID wristband which includes a chip inside it and can be used for entrance as well as to pay for food, drinks, or merchandise. For the best prices on all types of wristbands check out the website and speak to the sales team for more information.