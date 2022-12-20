Future Electronics Launches iLearn Curriculum of the Month Program for All Employees

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has launched a new Curriculum of the Month program for all employees on the company’s iLearn platform.

iLearn is Future Electronics’ online learning and instruction platform. It allows employees around the world to engage in self-directed learning and development from the comfort of their homes.

To participate in the monthly curriculum, employees can connect to iLearn and select one tutorial per week or progress at their own pace as they build their skill sets and competencies in various areas of personal and professional development.

To learn more about the company’s employee initiatives, and to explore careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

