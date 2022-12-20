Befit Physiotherapy is emerging as the top Sports Injury Clinic in Norwest with experienced Physiotherapists

Norwest, Australia, 2022-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — Befit Physiotherapy is turning out to be the top Sports Injury Clinic in Norwest, consisting of Physiotherapists with a lot of experience. The physiotherapy staff at Befit Physiotherapy is experienced in treating injuries and guiding patients through the rehabilitation process. Whether one is a seasoned athlete, regular runner, or weekend golfer, this physiotherapy clinic can help.

It runs two fully functional clinics, one each in Carlingford and Norwest. These are conveniently located and the two specialized sports injury and physiotherapy clinics are run by licensed physiotherapists. In the healing, pain management, and rehabilitation processes following fractures, surgery, muscle, tendon, ligament, and joint injuries, sports injury physiotherapists play a critical role. Befit Physiotherapy has expert physiotherapists who can help athletes and even normal people resume activities, and become stronger and more capable than before.

With no assistance from drugs, the treatment aims to correct and speed up the body’s natural healing processes. The sports injury physiotherapists here are aware of how crucial it is for athletes to recover quickly, so that they can keep playing the sport they love. The most cutting-edge and efficient treatments are what they are committed to offering.

In order to treat sports injuries, Befit Physiotherapy employs the following methods: “Hands-on” methods, like joint mobilization and massage. Exercises and recommendations for rehabilitation that take into account historical context and personal objectives. In addition, it provides programs for preventing injuries. If a specific injury prevention program is used, the risk of sustaining certain injuries (such as ankle sprains, knee injuries, and hamstring strains) can be significantly decreased. These programs are usually not time-consuming and can actually enhance athletic performance.

At Befit Physiotherapy, the physiotherapists are firm believers in the value of evidence-based practice, which supports diagnosis, treatment, and decision-making with data from clinical and biological research. The clinics provide treatment for all sports-related injuries, including knee, ankle, shoulder, and finger injuries that result in joint sprains. Therapeutic ultrasound, interferential therapy, and laser are examples of equipment-assisted treatment that are offered here.

About Befit Physiotherapy

Run by skilled physiotherapists, Befit Physiotherapy provides the highest level of care to meet the needs of kids, adults, seniors, sports, spinal, and general patients.

For further information and enquiries, please visit https://www.befitphysio.com.au/physiotherapy-norwest/.

Media Contact

Befit Physiotherapy

Shop 2/1, Post Office St, Carlingford, NSW 2118

Ph no: 98722005

Fax no: 02 9475 1290

Email id: contact@befitphysio.com.au.