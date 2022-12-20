Antiviral Drugs Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Antiviral Drugs Industry Overview

The global Antiviral Drugs Market size is expected to reach USD 60.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of (-0.6%) from 2021 to 2028. This is owing to the loss of patent protection of drugs and the high R&D investment required for developing antiviral drugs. However, the rising prevalence of viral infections and the presence of a potential pipeline for the treatment of HIV infection are expected to fuel the growth over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of influenza with other complications such as viral pneumonia, obesity, and the rising geriatric population drives the market growth. Moreover, pneumonia is one of the major causes of death in children worldwide. According to the WHO, Pneumonia causes 808,694 children’s deaths in 2017, accounting for 15.0% of all deaths of children under 5 years old. It is most prevalent in South Asia and the sub-Saharan African region.

Antiviral Drugs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antiviral drugs market on the basis of drug class, type, application, and region:

Based on the Drug Class Insights, the market is segmented into DNA Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, and Others

The reverse transcriptase inhibitors segment dominated the market for antiviral drugs and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.0% in 2020.

The protease inhibitors segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of -1.4% over the forecast period.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Branded and Generics

The branded segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.2% in 2020. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for the generic version of antiviral drugs in developing countries due to its cost-effectiveness is driving the generics

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, and Others

The HIV segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 44.1% in 2020. The segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Antiviral Drugs Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

A number of generic pharmaceutical companies are involved in the manufacturing and distribution of antiviral drugs making the global market highly competitive. However, Gilead Sciences, Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc. helda significant market share in 2020 and these companies also have potential pipeline drugs expected to be commercialized over the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the global Antiviral Drugs market include:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AbbVie

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

