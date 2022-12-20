Global Sales of Biodegradable Packaging Materials Is Forecast To Surpass USD 169 Bn By 2032

The global biodegradable packaging materials market is estimated at USD 88 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 169 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

9% of global packaging market in 2022 and is expected to expand due to augmented consumer spending on sustainable biodegradable packaging materials because of enhanced environment-consciousness. The global biodegradable packaging materials market is projected to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 81 Billion during the assessment period of 2022-2032. Download Free Sample Copy of This Report: The global biodegradable packaging materials market accounts for ~of global packaging market in 2022 and is expected to expand due to augmented consumer spending on sustainable biodegradable packaging materials because of enhanced environment-consciousness. The global biodegradable packaging materials market is projected to have an absolute $ opportunity ofduring the assessment period of 2022-2032. https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2063 Competitive Landscape: Top Companies of Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market The global biodegradable packaging materials market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships. Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of eye-catching biodegradable packaging materials comprising of better functionalities and variants. Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of biodegradable packaging materials positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

Prominent Key players of the Biodegradable Packaging Material market survey report:

Amcor plc

Smurfit Kappa

Sealed Air

International Paper

Mondi Group PLC

WestRock Company

Tetra Pak International S.A

DS Smith

Kruger Inc.

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Global Biodegradable packaging materials Market by Category

By Material Type : Paper and Paperboards Biodegradable Packaging Materials Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard Bleached Paperboard Molded Fiber Pulp Paperboard Recycled Paper Paperboard Plastic Biodegradable Packaging Materials Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Starch Based Plastic Fossil Based Polymer (PCL, PBAT, PBS etc.) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Jute Biodegradable Packaging Materials Wood Biodegradable Packaging Materials

By Application : Trays Bags Boxes Clamshells Films Pouches

By End-Use Industries : Food & Beverage Industry Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Industry Pharmaceuticals Industry Consumer Goods Industry

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



