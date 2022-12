Global Sales of Biodegradable Packaging Materials Is Forecast To Surpass USD 169 Bn By 2032

The global biodegradable packaging materials market is estimated at USD 88 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 169 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

The global biodegradable packaging materials market accounts for ~of global packaging market in 2022 and is expected to expand due to augmented consumer spending on sustainable biodegradable packaging materials because of enhanced environment-consciousness. The global biodegradable packaging materials market is projected to have an absolute $ opportunity ofduring the assessment period of 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies of Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market

The global biodegradable packaging materials market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of eye-catching biodegradable packaging materials comprising of better functionalities and variants.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of biodegradable packaging materials positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.