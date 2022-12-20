Worldwide Consumption of Upcycled Ingredients Is Projected To Increase At A Healthy CAGR Of 6.4% Over 2032

The global upcycled ingredients market is estimated to be valued at US$ 275.3 million in 2022 after having registered Y-o-Y growth of 5.9%.

Worldwide consumption of upcycled ingredients is projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% over the 2022-2032 period, with the U.S. accounting for more than 60% increase in its market share.

Prominent Key Players Of The Upcycled Ingredient Market Survey Report:

  • Rise
  • ReGrained
  • Comet Bio
  • Outcast
  • Netzro
  • Kaffe Bueno
  • SunOpta
  • Greentech
  • American river AG

Categorization of Upcycled Ingredients Industry Research

  • Upcycled Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type :
    • Upcycled Starch
    • Upcycled Proteins / Powder
    • Upcycled Flour
    • Upcycled Dietary Fiber
    • Upcycled Ethanol
    • Upcycled Oils
    • Upcycled Vitamins
    • Upcycled Electrolytes
    • Upcycled Antioxidants
    • Upcycled Minerals
  • Upcycled Ingredients Market by Source :
    • Plant-based
      • Seeds
      • Peels
      • Flowers
      • Fruits
      • Grains
    • Animal-based
      • Egg Shells
      • Animal Bones
    • Others
  • Upcycled Ingredients Market by End Use :
    • Food and Beverages
    • Cosmetics and personal care
    • Nutraceuticals
    • Animal Feed and Pet Food

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of upcycled ingredients are trying to fetch raw materials to bring innovative certified upcycled ingredients into the market. Many manufacturers collect raw materials from previous manufacturing processes to bring in upcycled ingredients.

As per regulations, upcycled ingredients can be supplied to the B2B sales channel, and therefore, manufacturers need to build their relations with other upcycled product manufacturers.

Also, some manufacturers are involved in inorganic growth tactics such as partnerships to acquire a larger consumer base and higher profit margins.

For instance :

  • In March 2022, SunOpta, a key manufacturer of upcycled ingredients, received the Upcycled Ingredient Certified standard from the Upcycled Food Association for the product OatGold.
  • In January 2022, ReGrained entered into a partnership with Purotos to offer an upcycled solution for the commercial baking industry.

