Liquid Jaggery Market Size Is Poised To Expand At A High CAGR Of 8.3% To Reach US$ 1.2 Billion By 2032

Posted on 2022-12-20 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Worldwide consumption of liquid jaggery increased at 4.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2021 and currently stands at a market valuation of US$ 544.8 million.

Detailed analysis by Fact.MR has revealed that the global liquid jaggery market size is poised to expand at a high CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2032.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7512

Competitive Landscape

Liquid jaggery manufacturers are highly fragmented in the South Asia region. However, there are very few manufacturers who have successfully expanded their business on an international scale.

Moreover, market players are more concerned about spreading awareness about liquid jaggery globally so that they can launch their liquid jaggery products successfully in international markets.

“Low Product Awareness & Side Effects of Over Consumption”

Also, increasing production capacity by adopting inorganic strategies such as partnerships and mergers will help manufacturers drive their profit margins. Supplementing sales under the influence of various labels such as organic, iron-rich, antioxidant, etc., is a key path that can be followed for higher success in this market space.

  • Aazol and Green Leaves International started the distribution of liquid jaggery on an international scale. However, they set a parameter that within 15 to 20 days the liquid jaggery should be delivered in an international market.

Such initiations will support the awareness and growth of the liquid jaggery market across the world.

Get Customization on Upcycled Ingredient Report Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7512

Prominent Key Players Of The Upcycled Ingredient Market Survey Report:

  • Balaji Jaggery Farm
  • Vinayak Jaggery Manufacturers
  • Siddhagiri’s Satvyk
  • Dev Bhoomi Jaivik Krishi Utpad
  • Sandeshwar Agro Producer company
  • Phoennix Spices
  • Dr. Jaggery’s
  • Agrohill farms products
  • Shetkari Rajacha Gavran Gul
  • Shree Varad agro-industry
  • Green Leave International

Key Segments Covered in Liquid Jaggery Industry Research

  • Liquid Jaggery Market by Source :
    • Sugarcane Liquid Jaggery
    • Date Palm Liquid Jaggery
  • Liquid Jaggery Market by Processing Type :
    • Natural Liquid Jaggery
    • Refined Liquid Jaggery
    • Others
  • Liquid Jaggery Market by Sales Channel :
    • Online Sales of Liquid Jaggery
      • Brand Websites
      • e-Commerce Websites
    • Offline Sales of Liquid Jaggery
      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
      • Specialty Stores (Organic Stores)
      • Convenience Stores
      • D2C

Explore Fact.MR’s More Insights on the Food & Beverage Domain

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probiotic-soda-market-to-grow-two-fold-as-on-the-go-consumption-trend-gains-impetus-301590969.html

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution