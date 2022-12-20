Liquid Jaggery Market Size Is Poised To Expand At A High CAGR Of 8.3% To Reach US$ 1.2 Billion By 2032

Worldwide consumption of liquid jaggery increased at 4.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2021 and currently stands at a market valuation of US$ 544.8 million.

Detailed analysis by Fact.MR has revealed that the global liquid jaggery market size is poised to expand at a high CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Liquid jaggery manufacturers are highly fragmented in the South Asia region. However, there are very few manufacturers who have successfully expanded their business on an international scale.

Moreover, market players are more concerned about spreading awareness about liquid jaggery globally so that they can launch their liquid jaggery products successfully in international markets.

“Low Product Awareness & Side Effects of Over Consumption”

Also, increasing production capacity by adopting inorganic strategies such as partnerships and mergers will help manufacturers drive their profit margins. Supplementing sales under the influence of various labels such as organic, iron-rich, antioxidant, etc., is a key path that can be followed for higher success in this market space.

Aazol and Green Leaves International started the distribution of liquid jaggery on an international scale. However, they set a parameter that within 15 to 20 days the liquid jaggery should be delivered in an international market.

Such initiations will support the awareness and growth of the liquid jaggery market across the world.

Prominent Key Players Of The Liquid Jaggery Market:

Balaji Jaggery Farm

Vinayak Jaggery Manufacturers

Siddhagiri’s Satvyk

Dev Bhoomi Jaivik Krishi Utpad

Sandeshwar Agro Producer company

Phoennix Spices

Dr. Jaggery’s

Agrohill farms products

Shetkari Rajacha Gavran Gul

Shree Varad agro-industry

Green Leave International

Key Segments Covered in Liquid Jaggery Industry Research

Liquid Jaggery Market by Source : Sugarcane Liquid Jaggery Date Palm Liquid Jaggery

Liquid Jaggery Market by Processing Type : Natural Liquid Jaggery Refined Liquid Jaggery Others

Liquid Jaggery Market by Sales Channel : Online Sales of Liquid Jaggery Brand Websites e-Commerce Websites Offline Sales of Liquid Jaggery Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores (Organic Stores) Convenience Stores D2C



