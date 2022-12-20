Nonstick Cookware Market Company Profiles, Financial Performance and Product Benchmarking

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Nonstick Cookware Industry Overview

The global nonstick cookware market size is expected to reach USD 15.39 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The nonstick cookware industry is rapidly changing due to technology improvements and shifting customer preferences. Businesses have long tried to stay on top of new developments and advances in this industry, such as electronic cookware and smart kitchen gadgets.

The rise in the popularity of home cooking, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is another factor fueling the demand for nonstick cookware products. Consumers are not only trying new recipes at home but also improving their cooking skills. The coronavirus outbreak has also led to an increase in cooking at home as consumers want to avoid any exposure to outside food. This, in turn, has boosted the overall demand for nonstick cookware products.

Nonstick Cookware Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nonstick cookware market on the basis of raw material, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Raw Material Insights, the market is segmented into Teflon Coated, Aluminum Coated, Enameled Iron Coated, Ceramic Coated, and Others.

The teflon-coated segment held the largest volume share of 47.0% in 2020. Because of its stiffness and longevity, this cookware type has always been the most popular among middle-income families.

Millennials are projected to be one of the primary buyer groups of cookware products following the pandemic. As a result, industry participants are focusing on millennials and offering them a one-stop-shop for home cooking.

Product releases and innovations have been noted to play an important role in market growth. However, the high cost of non-stick cookware and the availability of low-cost, high-durability alternatives, such as aluminum and stainless steel, limit the market growth.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.7% in 2020. While shopping at a supermarket or hypermarket, people are more likely to be selective and observant as a product on the shelf may readily be compared to those of other brands before making a purchase decision.

Nonstick cookware is accessible in a variety of price ranges at supermarkets and hypermarkets and consumers can choose from a variety of local and worldwide brands.

The easy availability of cookware across many sales channels and the increasing penetration of the internet have raised the demand for non-stick cookware through e-commerce sites.

sites. Online distribution channels have seen a boom in sales as they allow buyers to access premium and global brands with well-informed information about the product.

Nonstick Cookware Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies have been focused on inorganic development strategies to penetrate regional markets and take advantage of the growth potential. Mergers and acquisitions are among the corporate strategies that help organizations grow their market share. Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) purchased all of the shares of the ILAG Group, a specialty non-stick coating chemicals manufacturer based in Zurich, Switzerland, in May 2019. ILAG’s non-stick coatings are used in both consumer and industrial goods.

In order to sustain their market presence, key companies are progressively focusing on introducing new products and product development. For instance, in February 2020, Fissler added three new products to the existing cenit pan series, which now includes the cenit pan, cenit induction pan, and cenit induction serving pan.

Some prominent players in the global nonstick cookware market include:

Groupe SEB (Tefal, All-Clad Group, WMF)

Tefal

All-Clad Group

WMF

Newell Brand Inc. (Calphalon)

Cuisinart

Meyer Corporation

TTK Prestige Limited

Scanpan USA, Inc.

Hawkins Cookers

The Cookware Company

