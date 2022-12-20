Water Flosser Market Revenue Driver, Restraint, Challenge and Growth Opportunities

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Water Flosser Industry Overview

The global water flosser market size is expected to reach USD 1.23 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing general public awareness regarding oral health care and demographic changes such as age and diversity of population result in an increased focus on oral care, subsequently driving the demand for water flossers.

An increase in effective prevention and treatment efforts by communities and government associations is helping raise awareness about better oral care. For instance, community water fluoridation in the U.S. benefits about 7 of 10 Americans who get water through public water systems. Community water fluoridation helps control the adjustment of fluoride in public water supply systems in order to help prevent tooth decay. These initiatives have resulted in consumers considering oral health as one of the basic health measures.

Water Flosser Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water flosser market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Home Care.

The dental clinic application segment dominated the market with a share of over 56.0% in 2020. This application segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

The growing demand for professional dental care due to the rising cases of oral diseases is a key factor driving the segment.

The hospitals application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is highly driven by the rise in dental care, growing patient awareness, and the availability of advanced medical technology.

Based on Product Insights, the market is segmented into Cordless and Countertop.

In terms of value, the cordless water flosser segment dominated the market with a share of 66.4% in 2020. This application segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for feasible and portable electronic gadgets.

The countertop water flosser segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The countertop models offer a much greater range of water pressure, ranging from extra gentle to maximum cleaning.

A diverse group of end users, including individuals with braces, uneven teeth, dental implants, or any gum diseases, has been shifting from string flossing to water flossers due to the latter’s ease of use and improved efficiency at preventing gum diseases.

Water Flosser Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for water flossers is characterized by the presence of several well-established players. These players account for a significant market share, have diverse product portfolios, and a strong presence across the globe. Moreover, the market includes small to mid-sized players, who offer a selected range of water flossers.

The impact of these major players on the market is quite high as a majority of them have vast distribution networks across the globe to reach out to their large customer bases. Key players operating in the market are focusing on strategic initiatives, such as new product launches, in order to boost revenue growth and reinforce their position in the global market.

Some prominent players in the global water flosser market include:

The Procter & Gamble Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fly Cat Electrical Co., Ltd.

Hydro Floss (Oral Care Technologies, Inc.)

Panasonic Corporation

Water Pik Inc.

ToiletTree Products Inc.

Aquapick Co. Ltd.

JETPIK Corporation

