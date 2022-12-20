Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Size to 2028 Analysis by Applications

Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Industry Overview

The global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 494.9 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of cancer cases across the globe is likely to boost market growth over the forecast period.

A surge in the pervasiveness of cancer is majorly attributed to various risk factors such as smoking, alcohol use, lack of exercise, poor nutrition, and obesity. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the total number of estimated cancer cases was 19.3 million in 2020, with around 10 million deaths.

As the number of cancer patients is increasing each year, there has been a strong emphasis on the early diagnosis of cancer. Early detection and screening have resulted in increased demand for chemotherapy. This, in turn, is anticipated to augment market growth over the forecast period.

The demand for chemo graded gloves is rising rapidly as the number of cancer patients is rising across the globe. Manufacturers are focused on launching new high-quality gloves. For instance, in March 2021, V12 Health launched a new product line of chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves and TPET gloves.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

Steel Pipes & Tubes Market – The global steel pipes & tubes market size was valued at USD 142.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

– The global steel pipes & tubes market size was valued at USD 142.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Middle East & North Africa Disposable Gloves Market – The Middle East and North Africa disposable gloves market size was valued at USD 298.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market on the basis of region:

Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players are focused on research and development activities to develop improved technologies for the manufacturing of chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market include,

Cardinal Health

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Ansell Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Tronex International, Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Safeko

Order a free sample PDF of the Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.