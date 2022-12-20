EMEA Home Infusion Services Market Incremental Opportunity Assessment till 2028

EMEA Home Infusion Services Industry Overview

The EMEA home infusion services market size is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. The shifting preference of healthcare providers and patients for out-of-hospital location benefits is majorly driving the home-based healthcare facilities industry. One of the many healthcare procedures that are no longer only restricted to hospital/healthcare settings is infusion therapy. Major factors driving the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, and rising advancement in home infusion service delivery.

EMEA Home Infusion Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the EMEA home infusion services market on the basis of service type and region:

Based on the Service Type Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical preparation and delivery, Patient training, Administration service, Clinical monitoring.

The clinical monitoring service type segment held the highest revenue share of 29.8% in 2020. Based on service type, the EMEA home infusion services market is divided into Pharmaceutical preparation and delivery, Patient training, Administration service, Clinical monitoring. The clinical monitoring segment held the largest market share as dosing guidelines for each patient is unique, and the appropriate dose must be customized to both laboratory values and the clinical status of the patient.

Gathering patient data allows the physicians and the nurses to update themselves with the patient’s progress as well as perform appropriate diagnostic procedures and construct a treatment plan accordingly. Clinical monitoring also requires the need for an optimal software program that allows for the efficient collection of clinical data in both breadth and depth.

The pharmaceutical preparation and delivery segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. This is because treatment for diseases like cancer is unique for each patient and requires and has to be made based on the condition and severity of the disease. Moreover, many medications have specific intervals and are delivered to patients by Home infusion pharmacists under the consultation of a professional. Pharmacists supervise the dispensing of sterile preparations and delivery activities, as well as clinical monitoring, care planning, and assessment of home infusion patients. Certain medications are temperature sensitive and require adequate storage temperature at the time of delivery and all this is taken care of in Pharmaceutical preparation and delivery service.

EMEA Home Infusion Services Regional Outlook

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Mergers and acquisitions are one of the key sustainable strategies undertaken by market players. Some of the prominent players operating in the EMEA home infusion services market include,

OMT GmbH & Co. KG

Licher MT GmbH

Sciensus

Mediq

Hala Healthcare Services

Enayati home healthcare

Orkyn

