Gene Synthesis Market Prospective Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2028

Gene Synthesis Industry Overview

The global gene synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Gene synthesis space is offering enormous potential for new biological functionality. This has resulted in the introduction of supportive government policies associated with synthetic biology, thereby driving the market.

Gene Synthesis Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gene synthesis market on the basis of method, service, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Method Insights, the market is segmented into Solid-phase, Chip-based and PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis.

The solid-phase synthesis segment captured the maximum revenue share of more than 36% in 2020 owing to the highest adoption rate over the past few years. Also, the high accuracy of this method further boosts its deployment among the therapy developers and research settings. However, its high cost and low output hamper its usage in some cases, creating opportunities for other methods. PCR- and chip-based methods are anticipated to register significant CAGRs over the forecast period. These methods allow the synthesis of larger fragments at a lower rate, resulting in their increased usage.

Furthermore, using cell systems, the PCR-based method offers accuracy of the gene sequence. With the relative ease of artificial gene synthesis facilitated by various methods, prospective scientific innovators are now significantly speeding up the rapid preparation of DNA fragments required for the R&D of synthetic nucleic acid-based therapeutics. This is anticipated to bolster the adoption across all three methods based on research needs.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Antibody DNA, Viral DNA and Others.

The antibody DNA synthesis segment led the market with a revenue share of more than 60% in 2020. The presence of a substantial number of market players offering services for antibody DNA synthesis has resulted in the dominance of this segment. Companies are offering services to pharma/biotech companies and research institutions to allow cloning and synthesis of antibody heavy/light chain sequences into any custom vector. On the other hand, the viral gene synthesis segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing virus vector-related R&D activities.

Moreover, companies are engaged in the synthesis of all non-structural and structural protein genes or gene fragments of the SARS-CoV-2. This has accelerated the acquisition of the virus recombinant proteins and has encouraged the research of protein structural biology of the virus particles. The virus-related target gene synthesis has been mass-produced and is designed for research use only. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Gene & Cell Therapy Development, Vaccine Development, Disease Diagnosis, Others.

The gene & cell therapy development segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 35% in 2020. This is anticipated to continue expanding the pipeline of advanced therapies for treating chronic conditions. These therapies are gaining immense popularity among therapy developers owing to their advanced efficiency in treating conditions that are not treatable using the conventional mode of disease treatment. Academic institutions and companies across the globe are actively engaged in the development of new therapies, which are likely to boost the demand for services in this market.

In addition, the companies are also focusing on investments and funding to extend their capabilities for stem cell therapies and regenerative medicines. On the other hand, the vaccine development segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising concerns regarding future pandemics. A substantial number of companies are investing heavily in vaccine development post-onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to show a positive impact on the market, in terms of growth opportunities for the vaccine development-based gene synthesis market.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes and Contract Research Organizations (CROs).

The academic and government research institutes segment dominated the global market in 2020 accounting for a revenue share of over 54%. The segment is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the high usage of gene synthesis services in research settings. The research institutes are collaborating with service providers to accelerate their research programs that demand the synthesis and characterization of gene fragments.

The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to witness notable growth during the forecast period. Increasing usage of synthesis biology by biotech companies for the development of novel disease management modalities is expected to bolster the segment growth.

Gene Synthesis Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is anticipated to witness rising competition in the coming years. The rising number of new market entrants further substantiates the intensifying competition among the key stakeholders. These players are engaged in strategizing to capitalize the untapped avenues and enhance their presence in the space by virtue of a broad service portfolio.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global gene synthesis market include,

GenScript

Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ)

Boster Biological Technology

Twist Bioscience

ProteoGenix

Biomatik

ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

