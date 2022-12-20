Surgical Simulation Market Demand and Long-Term Growth Outlook 2028

Surgical Simulation Industry Overview

The global surgical simulation market size is expected to reach USD 835.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, increasing focus on patient safety, and growing geriatric population are boosting the market growth. With the growing geriatric population, the problem of surgery for these patients has become increasingly important. With the constant aging population, there arises a need for technology-driven surgical simulation to help avoid or diminish medical errors during surgeries, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

Surgical Simulation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical simulation market on the basis of specialty, material, end-use, and region:

Based on the Specialty Insights, the market is segmented into Cardiac Surgery/Interventional Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Oncology Surgery, Transplants, Others.

The orthopedic surgery segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share of over 31% in 2020. There is an increase in the number of cases of orthopedic conditions, including osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ligamentous knee injuries globally. 3D printing of bone models and other musculoskeletal parts is very useful for orthopedic operations including diagnosis, training, and surgery planning. Swemac has experience in developing simulators, both for teaching orthopedic surgeons and manufacturing their products within fracture treatment. TraumaVision and ArthroVision are orthopedic simulator systems offered by Swemac.

The neurosurgery segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Growing awareness about neurological disorders, obtainable treatment options in the market, and emerging healthcare infrastructure are the key factors driving the segment growth. In a 2016 review article sponsored by the Government of India and published in Neurology India, the use of simulation training in neurosurgery in the country is still in the infancy stage with growing opportunities for market players. This has opened new opportunities for the development of patient-specific models to support current neurosurgical training.

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Metal and Polymer.

The plastic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 65% in 2020.The increasing adoption of 3D printing technologies and the benefits offered by plastics are expected to propel the segment growth. As per Monroe Engineering Products, thermoplastics are the most used materials for 3D printing as they eliminate the need for adhesives, allow for a variety of colors, and are relatively inexpensive. Commonly used thermoplastics include ABS, Nylon, Polylactic Acid (PLA), acrylic, Polycarbonate (PC), polyethylene, and other high-performance materials.

Some of the commonly used metals in surgical simulators include stainless steel, copper, titanium, aluminum, magnesium, cobalt-chromium, and others. the presence of local market players and the need for cost-effective surgical simulators is estimated to contribute to the segment growth over the coming years. Golden Nimbus Pvt. Ltd. in India, for instance, develops and sells a range of medical equipment. It is CE-certified and uses lab-tested raw materials, such as titanium, stainless steel, aluminum, etc.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Centers and Others.

The hospital segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 42% in 2020. The developing healthcare infrastructure, growing demand to enhance the pre-planning of complex surgeries, and improved surgical outcomes are expected to contribute to the segment growth in the coming years. Hospitals are also collaborating with industry partners to develop custom 3D simulator solutions.

The specialty center segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. The highest growth of adoption of simulation techniques and growing public-private partnerships in the healthcare industry is estimated to fuel the segment growth in the coming years.

Surgical Simulation Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key market players adopt various strategic initiatives to gain deeper market penetration. For instance, in May 2021, PrecisionOS introduced the first fully interactive robotics platform in VR. Using the ground-breaking VR medical simulation offered by the company, all OR people trained on robotics technology at the same time, eventually minimalizing on-the-job learning circumstances that have the potential to affect patient care.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global surgical simulation market include,

Materialise

Startasys Ltd.

Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd.

Surgical Science

Mentice

Gaumard Scientific

Simulab Corp.

VirtaMed AG

3-Dmed

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems, Inc.

Osteo3d

Axial3D

Formlabs

Order a free sample PDF of the Surgical Simulation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.