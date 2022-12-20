Electric Rice Cooker Market To Grow At Robust Rate During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The global electric rice cooker market is set to rise at a healthy CAGR of 7 % through the forecast period (2019- 2029). The growth can be primarily attributed to a rising demand for energy efficiency and convenience in cooking devices, which has arisen with a rise in the standard of living, investments in multifunctional devices and innovations in connectivity, to influence developments in the near future.

Further, the transition by manufacturers towards product innovation to maintain a competitive edge is a key factor in the development of connected electric rice cookers, facilitating functions and minimizing human error with remote controls. This trend is expected to continue with advances in Internet of Things (IoT) in the years to come.

While standard electric rice cookers account for the largest segment in the market and grow by 1.8X, multifunctional and induction electric rice cooker variants are anticipated to grow at faster rates with CAGRs above 6%.

Offline retail outlets account for nearly three fourth of the electric rice cooker market share and are expected to display significant growth over the short-term forecast period. However, the online distribution channels for home entertainment devices is expected to display a substantially higher rate of growth of 2.1X.

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market share accounting for nearly 60 % of the overall volume of electric rice cookers. The region also displays the fastest rate of growth owing to the role of rice as a staple food in the region, and consequently, East Asia will grow 2X during the forecast period.

Household applications will hold the leading market share owing to consumer preference for convenience and energy efficiency. However, the commercial applications segment will witness a higher CAGR over 7% owing to demand from restaurants and hotels.

“Increasing product visibility among consumers with a shifting preference towards energy-efficient cooking appliances has paved the way for the electric rice cooker market toward a profitable future.” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Global Electric Rice Cooker Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global electric rice cooker market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Product Type

Standard

Multifunctional

Induction

Others

Application

Household

Commercial

Distributional Channel

Offline

Online

Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Electric Rice Cooker Market

• Canada Electric Rice Cooker Market Sales

• Germany Electric Rice Cooker Market Production

• UK Electric Rice Cooker Market Industry

• France Electric Rice Cooker Market

• Spain Electric Rice Cooker Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Electric Rice Cooker Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Electric Rice Cooker Market Intelligence

• India Electric Rice Cooker Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Electric Rice Cooker Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Electric Rice Cooker Market Scenario

• Brazil Electric Rice Cooker Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Electric Rice Cooker Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Electric Rice Cooker Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Electric Rice Cooker Market Basic overview of the Electric Rice Cooker Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Electric Rice Cooker Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Electric Rice Cooker Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Electric Rice Cooker Market stakeholders

