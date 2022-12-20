Worldwide Demand for Contactless Biometrics Is Growing At A CAGR Of 16.4% by 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Posted on 2022-12-20 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Contactless Biometrics Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Face, Fingerprint, Iris, Voice), By End Use (Healthcare, Government, Defence & Security)- Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The global contactless biometrics market is estimated at USD 17.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 78.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2022-2032.

The growing demand for end – to – end solutions has created the need for integration of different software and middleware services. Accounted to the above mentioned trend, market valuation for the contactless biometric market is estimated to account around ~43% of the global biometrics market by 2022 end.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5756

Competitive Landscape

Majority of the manufacturers are focused on establishing subsidiaries in developing regions. Strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the key development are:

  • In May 2020, company named Finger Cards AB has expanded its touch sensor portfolio by the introduction of FPC2025 sensor. The target was to introduce a high performing biometrics that consume low power.
  • In May 2020, one of the market giants NEC Corporation introduced NeoFace Thermal Express which offered touchless screening. NeoFace Thermal Express was designed to detect elevated body temperature and protective body equipment such as face mask.
  • In 2020Fingerprint Cards AB has partnered with Digi- Key Electronics, which has allowed the former expansion in the new market. During this partnership, Digi Key will help the company to develop new application areas.

Prominent Key players of the Contactless Biometrics market survey report:

  • Fujitsu Limited
  • NEC Corporation
  • Gemalto N.V
  • Aware Inc.
  • HID Global
  • M2SYS Technology
  • Neurotechnology
  • Assa Abloy AB
  • Blue Biometrics
  • EYN
  • FEITIAN Technologies Co.
  • GateKeeper Proximity
  • MeReal Biometrics
  • Smart Packaging Solutions
  • T3K-Forensics

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5756

Global Contactless Biometrics Market by Category

  • By Technology :
    • Contactless Fingerprint Recognition
    • Facial Recognition
    • Iris Recognition
    • Palm Vein Recognition
    • Voice Recognition
    • Contactless Cards
  • By Component :
    • Hardware
      • Contactless Fingerprint Scanners
      • Facial Recognition Scanners
      • Iris Recognition Scanners
      • Palm Vein Scanners
      • Others (Voice Recognition Devices, Contactless Smart Cards & Readers
    •  Software
      • Integrated Biometrics Software
      • Standalone Software/Middleware
        • Facial Recognition Software
        • Vein Recognition Software
        • Iris Recognition Software
        • Others
    •  Services
      • Professional Services
        • System Integration & Deployment
        • Security Consulting
        • Support & Maintenance
      • Managed Services

  • By Application :

    • Identity Verification
    • Payments & Transactions
    • Access Control

  • By Industry :

    • BFSI
    • Government & Law Enforcement
    • Healthcare
    • Military & Defense
    • Retail
    • Others

What insights does the Contactless Biometrics Market report provide to the readers?

  • Contactless Biometrics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Contactless Biometrics player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Contactless Biometrics in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Contactless Biometrics.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5756

The report covers following Contactless Biometrics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Contactless Biometrics market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Contactless Biometrics
  • Latest industry Analysis on Contactless Biometrics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Contactless Biometrics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Contactless Biometrics demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Contactless Biometrics major players
  • Contactless Biometrics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Contactless Biometrics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Contactless Biometrics Market report include:

  • How the market for Contactless Biometrics has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Contactless Biometrics on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Contactless Biometrics?
  • Why the consumption of Contactless Biometrics highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

Full Access to this Report Is Available:

( Christmas Sale! , LIMITED TIME OFFER ! Get 20% 30% Discount )

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=945969

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution