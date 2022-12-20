Worldwide Demand for Contactless Biometrics Is Growing At A CAGR Of 16.4% by 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The global contactless biometrics market is estimated at USD 17.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 78.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2022-2032.

The growing demand for end – to – end solutions has created the need for integration of different software and middleware services. Accounted to the above mentioned trend, market valuation for the contactless biometric market is estimated to account around ~43% of the global biometrics market by 2022 end.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of the manufacturers are focused on establishing subsidiaries in developing regions. Strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the key development are:

In May 2020 , company named Finger Cards AB has expanded its touch sensor portfolio by the introduction of FPC2025 sensor. The target was to introduce a high performing biometrics that consume low power.

, company named has expanded its touch sensor portfolio by the introduction of FPC2025 sensor. The target was to introduce a high performing biometrics that consume low power. In May 2020 , one of the market giants NEC Corporation introduced NeoFace Thermal Express which offered touchless screening. NeoFace Thermal Express was designed to detect elevated body temperature and protective body equipment such as face mask.

, one of the market giants introduced NeoFace Thermal Express which offered touchless screening. NeoFace Thermal Express was designed to detect elevated body temperature and protective body equipment such as face mask. In 2020, Fingerprint Cards AB has partnered with Digi- Key Electronics, which has allowed the former expansion in the new market. During this partnership, Digi Key will help the company to develop new application areas.

Prominent Key players of the Contactless Biometrics market survey report:

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

Gemalto N.V

Aware Inc.

HID Global

M2SYS Technology

Neurotechnology

Assa Abloy AB

Blue Biometrics

EYN

FEITIAN Technologies Co.

GateKeeper Proximity

MeReal Biometrics

Smart Packaging Solutions

T3K-Forensics

Global Contactless Biometrics Market by Category

By Technology : Contactless Fingerprint Recognition Facial Recognition Iris Recognition Palm Vein Recognition Voice Recognition Contactless Cards

By Component : Hardware Contactless Fingerprint Scanners Facial Recognition Scanners Iris Recognition Scanners Palm Vein Scanners Others (Voice Recognition Devices, Contactless Smart Cards & Readers Software Integrated Biometrics Software Standalone Software/Middleware Facial Recognition Software Vein Recognition Software Iris Recognition Software Others Services Professional Services System Integration & Deployment Security Consulting Support & Maintenance Managed Services

By Application : Identity Verification Payments & Transactions Access Control

By Industry : BFSI Government & Law Enforcement Healthcare Military & Defense Retail Others



What insights does the Contactless Biometrics Market report provide to the readers?

Contactless Biometrics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Contactless Biometrics player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Contactless Biometrics in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Contactless Biometrics.

The report covers following Contactless Biometrics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Contactless Biometrics market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Contactless Biometrics

Latest industry Analysis on Contactless Biometrics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Contactless Biometrics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Contactless Biometrics demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Contactless Biometrics major players

Contactless Biometrics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Contactless Biometrics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Contactless Biometrics Market report include:

How the market for Contactless Biometrics has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Contactless Biometrics on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Contactless Biometrics?

Why the consumption of Contactless Biometrics highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

