Sales of Fertilizer Fillers Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR of Over 5% by 2031

Fertilizer Fillers Market By Filler Type (Macronutrients, Secondary Nutrient), By Mesh Size (5 to 10, 10 to 20, 20 to 50, 50 to 100), By Ingredient type (Sand, Lime Stone, Clay), By Function (Anticaking, Colorant, Defoamer)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

In FY 2021, fertilizer industries have started industrial operations in markets such as China, India and the U.S. to fill the demand-supply gap in the agricultural sector.

Assessing the market over the forecast period, demand is anticipated to grow at a slow pace in the short term (2020-2023), while in the medium term, it is expected to record moderate growth. Overall, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% over the long-term forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Study

  • The fertilizer fillers market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.
  • East Asia is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 376 BPS in its market share by 2031.
  • Considering ingredients, sand is anticipated to gain around 111 BPS over the forecast period of 2021-2031, with limestone losing around 12 BPS by 2031
  • The market in the China is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 7% through 2031.
  • Micronutrients, under filler type, captures a major chunk of the market, and this segment projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% over the long-run forecast period.
  • Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for fertilizer fillers was hit in 2020, which saw decline of 1.1%. The year 2021 is expected to witness growth of over 4%.

Increasing consumption of fertilizers in the agricultural sector across geographies is expected to boost consumption of fillers throughout the forecast period,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Key players of the Fertilizer Fillers market survey report:

  • Imerys
  • Star Trace Private Limited
  • LKAB Minerals
  • Petelien & Sons
  • GLC minerals
  • E.Dillon
  • Rohrers
  • Tarmac Ltd and
  • Others

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Filler Type

  • Micronutrients
  • Secondary Nutrients

Mesh Size

  • 5-10
  • 10-20
  • 20-50
  • 50-100
  • Above 100

Ingredient Type

  • Sand
  • Limestone
  • Clay
  • Others

Function

  • Anti-caking
  • Micronutrient Binders
  • Colorants
  • Defoamers
  • Dust Suppressants
  • Others

Application

  • Organic Fertilizers
  • Chemical Fertilizers

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Fertilizer Fillers Market report include:

  • How the market for Fertilizer Fillers has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Fertilizer Fillers on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Fertilizer Fillers?
  • Why the consumption of Fertilizer Fillers highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

