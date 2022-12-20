Global Demand for Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Is Set To Expand At A CAGR of Close To 8% by 2031

The Global Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD) Market is set to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% over the next 10 years. Leather finishes are expected to be the largest contributor to market revenues at $1.2 billion from 2021 to 2031.

Rise in adoption of polyurethane in leather and textile products owing to increasing demand for these products for use in daily life and from the fashion industry has significantly contributed towards market growth. In the last few years, increasing government regulations to ensure low VOC emissions are projected to drive demand for water-based polyurethane dispersion, especially waterborne polyurethane dispersions for textile coatings. Additionally, growing demand for polyurethane dispersion from textile industries in developing economies is being witnessed. However, high volatility rate in raw materials can hinder overall market growth to some extent.

The major players covered in Polyurethane Dispersion Market research report are:

Alberdingk Boley, Inc.

Bayer Materials Science

BASF SE

Chemtura Co., Ltd.

Cytec Industries

Dow Chemical Company

Hathaway Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Covestro AG

DSM

Wanhua Chemical Group

Key market segments

by component aqueous polyurethane dispersion Solvent Based Polyurethane Dispersion

by application Polyurethane dispersion in paints and coatings Polyurethane dispersion of adhesives and sealants Polyurethane dispersion in leather finish Polyurethane dispersion in textile finishes etc

by region North America Latin America europe East Asia South Asia Oceania my



Insights for each vendor consist of:

Company Profile

SWOT analysis

Key market information

market share

Revenue, price and gross margin

What insights does the Polyurethane Dispersion Report give readers?

Polyurethane dispersion fragmentation by product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.

Collaboration, R&D project, acquisition and product launch of each polyurethane dispersion player.

Various government regulations on the consumption of polyurethane dispersions.

The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on global polyurethane dispersion.

This report covers the following Polyurethane Dispersion Market insights and assessments which are helpful to all the participants involved in the Polyurethane Dispersion Market.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and polyurethane dispersion demand

Latest industry analysis of Polyurethane Dispersion market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors.

Analysis of key trends Polyurethane Dispersion market and changing consumer preferences of key industries.

Polyurethane dispersion demand and consumption change in various products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive Data and Competitive Analysis of Polyurethane Dispersion Key Players

Polyurethane Dispersion US market sales will grow at a steady pace, fueled by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.

Europe’s polyurethane dispersion demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on stimulating growth

The questions answered in the Polyurethane Dispersion Report are:

How has the polyurethane dispersion market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of Global Polyurethane Dispersion by Region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for polyurethane dispersion?

Why is polyurethane dispersion consumption the highest in the region?

Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

