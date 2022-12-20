Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation, Analysis by Types, Regions and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Epoxy Resin Industry Overview

The global epoxy resin market size was valued at USD 22.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing demand for paints & coatings is anticipated to significantly drive the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for epoxy resins is attributed to the growing construction spending, particularly on residential construction, especially in North America and Western Europe. The rapid growth in global manufacturing activities is expected to fuel the demand for paints & coatings used in the production of motor vehicles and other durable goods, as well as industrial maintenance applications. This is expected to boost the product demand globally.

Asia Pacific has been the leading consumer of epoxy resins, fueled by increasing demand from China and India. Infrastructure development along with increasing automotive production has fueled paints & coatings demand in the region. Increasing disposable income and willingness to spend more is expected to drive the market over the coming years. In the recent past, global automotive production increased rapidly due to the growing demand from middle-class families and rising disposable income across emerging nations, such as China, India, Brazil, Vietnam, and others. The rise in automotive demand propelled the consumption of paints & coatings across the automotive industry, thereby fueling the product demand.

However, volatile prices of raw materials of epoxy resins are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the outbreak of the COVID-19 adversely impacted the product demand in various applications including paints & coatings, adhesives, wind turbines, and others owing to the stalled manufacturing activities, restrictions in supply & transportation, and economic slowdown across various nations in 2020. The recommencing industrial operation is projected to positively influence the product demand, thereby supporting the market growth in the years to come.

Epoxy Resin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global epoxy resin market based on application and region:

Epoxy Resin Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Paints & Coatings Wind Turbines Composites Construction Electrical & Electronics Adhesives Others

Epoxy Resin Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Epoxy Resin market include

3M

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Solvay

Huntsman International LLC

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Olin Corp.

Sika AG

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd.

Jubail Chemical Industries LLC

China Petrochemical & Chemical Corp. (SINOPEC)

Hexion

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Techstorm

NAGASE & Co., Ltd.

