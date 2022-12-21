Part 2 of The Andy Yanchus Collection, 564 Lots of Rare and Vintage Comic Books and Comic Art, will be Auctioned Jan. 1

Cranston, RI, USA, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — Part 2 of the Andy Yanchus collection – 564 lots of rare and vintage comics and comic art gathered over the course of a lifetime by the renowned hobbyist – will come up for bid on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1st, beginning at 12 noon Eastern time, by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and live in the Bruneau & Co. gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston.

Part 1 of the collection, which consisted of plastic models, diecast toys, American models and vintage toys from the 1960s thru the 1990s, was sold on September 17th, also by Bruneau & Co. A series of further auctions will also be conducted throughout the year, featuring more of Mr. Yanchus’s models, toys and more. Part 2 will be Bruneau & Co.’s largest comic auction to date.

Andy Yanchus was born and raised in Brooklyn and amassed his collection in his lifelong home. His passion for collecting goes back to early childhood and his love for building and displaying models led him to attend the Pratt School of Industrial Design in New York and to go on to have a ten-year career with Aurora Plastics. While at Aurora, he rose to the level of Project Manager.

Yanchus then became a staff colorist with Marvel Comics, a job he held for 17 years. He worked on Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men, Alpha Flight and G.I. Joe, among other titles. He also worked alongside Marvel great Dave Cockrum (1943-2006) and the two men became lifelong friends. Cockrum co-created the new X-Men characters Nightcrawler, Storm, Colossus and Mystique.

“Many of the books in the Part 2 sale are the highest graded examples available. We couldn’t be prouder,” said Travis Landry, Bruneau & Co.’s Director of Pop Culture and an auctioneer. “It also includes a large selection of Andy’s original artwork from when he worked at Marvel. His friendship with Dave Cockrum produced an unreleased Ms. Marvel cover they did together.”

Also offered will be Cockrum’s original ink and watercolor box art for Aurora Plastics and the Metaluna Mutant model, from the 1955 film This Island Earth. Cockrum brought the mutant to life on the 20 inch by 14 inch paper circa 1974 with an ominous red background. It’s signed “Cockrum”. The Metaluna Mutant has gained cult status over the years (est. $7,000-$10,000).

A copy of Marvel Comics Tales to Astonish #90 (April 1967), graded CGC 9.8, featuring the first appearance of the Abomination and the first Silver Age appearance of Byrrah, has a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$15,000. The comic is one of eight known and, per the CGC census, none are graded higher than 9.8. Remarkably, it sat unbagged in Andy’s collection for over 55 years.

A copy of Gold Key Green Hornet #1 (Feb. 1967), graded CGC 9.8, based on the Green Hornet ABC television series and featuring a Bruce Lee and Van Williams photo cover, should realize $5,000-$8,000. The book is one of two in the CGC census graded 9.8, with none graded higher, and per GP Analysis a 9.8 copy has never been sold on the open market; a 9.6 sold in Dec. 2011.

A copy of Marvel Comics Marvel Premiere #28 (Feb. 1976), graded CGC 9.8, featuring the first appearance of the Legion of Monsters, is estimated to bring $3,000-$5,000. As the MCU moves into phase 5 we have already been introduced to Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night and Morbius. Per the CGC census, 25 known copies of the comic are graded at 9.8, with none graded higher.

A copy of Marvel Comics Marvel Spotlight #5 (Aug. 1972), graded CGC 9.0, featuring the origin and first appearance of Ghost Rider and the first appearance of Roxanne Simpson, has a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$5,000. Per the CGC census, 253 are graded in 9.0; 304 are higher.

The original cover color guide to the unreleased Marvel Comics Black Panther #16 (July 1979), the stat paper page of cover artwork by Rich Buckler and Bob McLeod and hand-colored by Andy Yanchus with color codes and due date hand-written on verso, should finish at $1,000-$2,000. Jack Kirby’s Black Panther series ran to issue 15; this book was written but unpublished.

An original 1980 birthday card drawing by Dave Cockrum for Andy Yanchus’s 36th birthday, decorated with the Blackhawk team and Chop Chop holding a birthday cake has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. The drawing is signed “Cockrum 80” and annotated, “Best Wishes from Dave and Paty!” This unique piece nicely captures the career and friendship of two Marvel legends.

A copy of Marvel Comics Rawhide Kid #52 (June 1966), graded CGC 9.8, featuring a story, cover and art by Larry Lieber, is expected to change hands for $1,000-$1,500. Per the CGC census, this is the single highest graded copy (9.8) of this Silver Age classic in the world. Also up for bid will be a copy of Marvel Comics Silver Surfer #3, graded well at 9.6

Nearly 50 comic books from Andy Yanchus’s collection were graded 9.8, while hundreds of other high-grade books were 9.0 and higher. Comic art highlights, meanwhile, will include the full story color guides to Amazing Spider-Man #238, Shogun Warriors #1 and Alpha Flight #1.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. Doors will open on auction day at 10 am Eastern time. Previews will be by appointment if needed. To schedule an appointment call 401-533-9980, or email to contact@bruneauandco.com.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and Part 2 of the Andy Yanchus collection slated for New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023 visit www.bruneauandco.com. Updates are posted often.