The Everest RPA PEAK Matrix® 2022 identifies the Leading RPA Technology Providers

Florida, USA, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — In the latest RPA provider Peak Matrix®, Everest Group has recognized Robotic Process Automation platform providers and categorized them as major contenders.

For IT Service buyers, the Everest Peak Matrix assessment is the benchmark on which evaluation, comparison, and constantly changing technological space can be measured effectively. Also, the Everest Peak Matrix assessment offers the insights that enterprises might require to make critical decisions about global top service providers, best-in-class products, and how to track key considerations before buying.

A PEAK Matrix® report analyzes:

Evaluation of RPA technology providers and their categorization into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants

A competitive analysis of the market for RPA technology providers

Latest Technology trends in RPA

A comparison of each RPA provider’s strengths and limitations

As we have seen, RPA has been the key enabler for business for a while and is now evolving more with other technologies like AI, Machine Learning, and OCR to accelerate process efficiency, speed, and quality. This has been the reason, RPA is changing the face of business and many providers are on the verge of implementing and creating more innovative tools like intelligent document processing, process mining, task mining, process orchestration, API-based automation, process orchestration, and Conversational AI.

This latest RPA Technology Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® report, highlights 23 major RPA technology providers, including

Automation Anywhere

AutomationEdge

Datamatics

IBM

NICE

Pega

UiPath

WorkFusion

which were considered and also compared with each other. Based on their capabilities and offerings, these RPA providers are further categorized as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. For businesses, this report is vital in selecting the most suitable technology provider for their RPA implementation.

Without a doubt, Everest Group RPA PEAK Matrix® can assist businesses in understanding RPA providers’ technological expertise and selecting the most appropriate one for accelerating digital transformation.