Antonowicz Group Helps Individuals File for Social Security Disability Claims

Posted on 2022-12-21 by in Law // 0 Comments

Rome, New York, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — Antonowicz Group is pleased to announce that they help individuals file Social Security disability claims to get benefits. Their team of lawyers has a good reputation for assisting individuals to successfully file initial claims and appeal denials to ensure everyone receives their benefits.

Antonowicz Group offers free consultations for residents in Utica, Rome, Rochester, and Buffalo, NY, to review their cases and determine whether they are eligible for Social Security disability benefits. They can guide individuals throughout the process, filling out paperwork, gathering documentation, and representing them in court proceedings. Their lawyers have numerous 4.5-star ratings, giving individuals confidence in their Social Security disability services. They aim to help everyone understand the complex process and ensure they don’t make mistakes that can result in the denial of benefits.

The law team at Antonowicz Group works closely with clients to eliminate stress and ensure a successful outcome for their cases. They understand that everyone has unique needs and aims to accommodate them however possible, including scheduling telephone hearings for individuals with mobility issues or other health concerns. They are recognized as experienced Social Security disability attorneys who can help individuals qualify for the benefits they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about how they help individuals file for Social Security disability benefits can find out more by visiting the Antonowicz Group website or calling 315-337-4008.

About Antonowicz Group: Antonowicz Group is a full-service law firm specializing in Social Security disability cases. Their team has served the Utica, Rome, Rochester, and Buffalo, NY, areas for more than 40 years, providing dependable representation for initial claims and appeals. They work closely with individuals to ensure they get benefits to guarantee a good quality of life.

Company: Antonowicz Group
Address: 148 W. Domonick St.
City: Rome
State: NY
Zip code: 13440
Telephone number: 1-315-337-4008
Fax number: 1-315-334-9592
Email address: peter@disabilitya-z.com

