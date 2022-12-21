Edoxi Training Institute Wins Outstanding Organisation Award At Education 2.0 Conference

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — Edoxi Training Institute, the leading professional training institute based in Dubai, wins the prestigious “Outstanding Organisation Award” at the Education 2.0 Conference held at InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, UAE.

Education 2.0 Conference, a three-day, knowledge-intensive conference conducted in Dubai from 16 to 18 December 2022, aimed at attracting the most dynamic leaders in the education sector and in recognising the changemakers and organisations in education. Edoxi Training Institute was recognised for working tirelessly to reform and improve global education.

The Managing Director of Edoxi, Mr. Sharafudhin Mangalad, received the “Outstanding Organisation” award in recognition of the contributions made to the field of education and learning on the occasion. Edoxi’s 5 years of glorious journey have been quite impactful for everyone who has been a part of it. With industry 4.0 in the focus, the courses offered at Edoxi are well-updated and industry-aligned to prepare the students for the future workforce.

Speaking about the award, Mr. Sharafudhin said,” This award is an inspiration to us. We will continue striving hard to empower minds and create a better, brighter tomorrow. We will be the changemaker and drive change in the education sector. Our mission is to democratize career development, unlock skills & future-proof workforces.”

“We are into reskilling and upskilling the future-ready workforce in the era of Industry 4.0 and beyond. Therefore, we will continue to raise the standard of education in Dubai while spreading our wings across the globe and improving learner outcomes,” he added.

Students, individuals, professionals, and organisations enrolled in industry-focused programmes benefit from a holistic learning experience that includes conceptual learning and skill development. Expert mentoring, engagement with professional trainers, skills for global competence, and personal development are all a part of Edoxi’s courses.

The Education 2.0 Conference is a one-of-a-kind event that united emerging and established leaders in the realm of education. The conference’s agenda was wide and well-planned, with important sessions on EdTech, experiential learning, STEM curriculum advances, the relevance of soft skills training, inclusive teaching, and much more.

Gathering the most renowned educationists, EdTech innovators, policymakers, and researchers, the Education 2.0 Conference reimagines the education space and looks for innovative solutions to the most pressing problems impacting learning and teaching on a global level.

About Edoxi Training Institute

Edoxi Training Institute is a leading educational institution operating in Dubai. The institution hones and develops the human capital of the UAE. The centre is accredited by KHDA, QA QC and works in collaboration with many industry partners, including AutoDesk, AIBM, EC Council, CompTIA and British Council and delivers professional training to every student/individual/professional, as per global standards. Founded in 2018, the institute serves individuals and corporate companies to develop their skills and to become successful in today’s competitive economy.

For more information about Edoxi Training Institute visit: https://www.edoxi.com

