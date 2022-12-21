Albert Nahman Plumbing Heating and Cooling Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award

Award reflects company’s consistent level of customer service

Berkeley, California, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — Albert Nahman Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award. This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.

“Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners delivered best in class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners.”

Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 – October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.

“Angi has been a great partner for the last 10 years,” says General Manager Marcus Mosley. “Angi provides high quality leads at affordable prices and the platform allows us to respond to customer needs in a quick and efficient manner.”

Albert Nahman Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling has been on Angi since 2007. This is the fifth year Albert Nahman has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

Albert Nahman Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling is a full service plumbing company dedicated to delivering exceptional service and warranties to the homeowner, apartment manager or building professional. We employ advanced diagnostic tools to solve your plumbing problems quickly and accurately. Our range of services include expert repairs to existing plumbing water, gas and sewage systems, copper piping, water main replacements, trenchless sewer replacements and tank or tankless water heater installations.

Contact:

Marcu Mosely

510-985-2042

info@albertnahmanplumbing.com

https://www.albertnahmanplumbing.com

