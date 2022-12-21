Modo Bath Offers the Waldorf Collection of Sinks!

Pennsylvania, PA, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — Modo Bath is a brand that offers a vast selection of luxury bathroom fixtures and accessories. They are a leader in high-end bathroom sinks, vanities, and accessories.

Modo Bath offers an exclusive, traditional collection called Waldorf. It features a beautiful range of luxurious, traditional, and console bathroom sinks. The consoles are available in polished chrome and polished gold. Waldorf Collection was always available with the white bathroom sinks, but they have now expanded the range, and added gloss black bathroom sinks to the collection. To check out the Waldorf collection, visit https://www.modobath.com/waldorf now.

The range of products at Modo Bath is carefully curated to ensure that they are manufactured to the highest industry standards to ensure quality and design consistency. Most products are manufactured in Italy, Germany, Spain, and France. They aim to provide an enjoyable shopping experience and the highest customer satisfaction. They also offer a warranty to the products they ship against defects in workmanship, materials, or operation, excluding ordinary wear and tear.

You can visit the website https://www.modobath.com/ to learn more about Modo Bath. If you have any queries related to their products, you can contact them at 1800-686-1480 or by email at cs@modobath.com.

About the Company:

Modo Bath is a leading trusted brand that offers a variety of opulent bathroom fixtures and accessories to customers. They have a selection of products carefully chosen to meet the highest industry standards in quality and style. Since its founding in 2012, Modo Bath has established itself as a pioneer in producing luxury bathroom sinks, vanities, and accessories. They guarantee complete satisfaction with the quality and design of bathroom fixtures and the service provided by highly knowledgeable staff. Visit the website for more details.

