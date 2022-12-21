The global PVC emulsion market is gaining traction and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 4% through 2031, owing to a wide variety of products being developed by key manufacturers. With application in key segments such as surface coatings, printing inks, and fabric coatings, to name a few, gaining prominence, suppliers of PVC emulsions are forecast to gain higher profits over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

With the competition getting stricter, players manufacturing PVC emulsions are diversifying their products.

For instance,

Kaneka Corporation launched its new range of Kaneka’s Paste PVC for wallpapers, flooring, and other applications, a couple of years back.

Finolex Industries Limited recently launched its new Finolex PVC Resin, Paste zgrade PVC, and others.

*The list is not exhaustive, and only for representational purposes. Full competitive intelligence with SWOT analysis available in the report

Key Companies Profiled:

Chemplast Sanmar Limited Group

Finolex Industries Limited

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Kem One

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

Yunnan Zhengbang Technology Co., Ltd.

VESTOLIT GmbH

Vinnolit GmbH & Co KG

LG Chem

RusVinyl LLC

Market Segmentation by Category

Application PVC Emulsions for Flooring & Wall Coverings PVC Emulsions for Synthetic Leather Manufacturing PVC Emulsions for Automotive Mastic & Sealants PVC Emulsions for Fabric Coatings PVC Emulsions for Surface Coatings PVC Emulsions for Printing Inks & Adhesives Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



Questionnaire answered in the PVC Emulsion Market report include:

How the market for PVC Emulsion has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global PVC Emulsion on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the PVC Emulsion?

Why the consumption of PVC Emulsion highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

