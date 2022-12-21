Global Demand For Echocardiography Market Size Is Likely To Reach Over US$ 2 Billion by 2031

The global echocardiography market size is likely to reach over US$ 2 billion by 2031, registering a note worthy growth rate over the next ten years. Rapid penetration of key technological advancements, including AI and machine learning, has served to heighten the growth prospects of market players.

Healthcare providers are significantly leaning towards transthoracic echocardiography devices, attributed to their non-invasive nature and improved patient outcomes, while mobile and portable devices are likely to steal the spotlight.

Competitive Landscape

Technological advancements, product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and enhancing R&D capacities lie at the core of several echocardiography providers.

In 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. introduced the EPIQ CVx cardiac ultrasound solution providing anatomical intelligence for improving diagnostic outcomes via enhanced surgical site image quality

In October 2020, Siemens Healthineers invested € 160 million to establish an innovation hub in Bengaluru, India, for augmenting its digital healthcare capabilities for the next 10 years

Key Companies Profiled:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote S.p.A.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Bay Labs Inc.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Key Market Segments Covered

Test Transthoracic EchocardiogramTests Stress EchocardiogramTests Transesophageal EchocardiogramTests Others

Product Cart-/Trolley-based Echocardiography Devices Handheld/Portable Echocardiography Devices

Technology 2D Echocardiography Devices 3D/4D Echocardiography Devices Doppler Echocardiography Devices

End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Clinics Others



Questionnaire answered in the Echocardiography Market report include:

How the market for Echocardiography has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Echocardiography on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Echocardiography?

Why the consumption of Echocardiography highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

