Global Demand for Lyocell Fiber Is Projected To Expand At An Impressive CAGR of Around 11% over 2031

Lyocell Fiber Market Analysis By Fiber Type (Staple Lyocell Fiber, Filament Lyocell Fiber), By Application (Lyocell Fiber for Apparel, Home Textiles, Medical Use, Footwear), By Region – Global Insights to 2031

The global lyocell fiber market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 11% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031, with demand surging from the footwear industry.

Lyocell is a type of rayon. Lyocell fiber is made by dissolving pulp and then reconstituting by the dry jet-wet spinning of cellulose fiber. These fibers are used for a variety of purposes in various industries.

Competitive Landscape

Aforementioned players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to deepen penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include product launches, introduction of new products, partnerships, acquisitions, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing lyocell fiber have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which is available in the full report.

Key Companies Profiled:

Acegreen Eco-Material Co LTD

Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp.

Baoding Swan Chemical Fiber Groups Co. LTD

China Populus Textile LTD

Chonbang Co. LTD

Grasim Industrial LTD

Great Duksan Corp.

Lenzing AG

Shanghai Lyocell Fiber Development Co. LTD

Smartfiber AG.

Others Prominent Players.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Fiber Type Staple Lyocell Fiber Filament Lyocell Fiber Others

By Application Lyocell Fiber for Apparel Sportswear Denims Others Lyocell Fiber for Home Textiles Curtains Carpets & Upholstery Beddings Towels Others Lyocell Fiber for Medical Use Lyocell Fiber for Footwear Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Lyocell Fiber Market report include:

How the market for Lyocell Fiber has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Lyocell Fiber on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Lyocell Fiber?

Why the consumption of Lyocell Fiber highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

