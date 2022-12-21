USAII™ Introduces Exclusive Artificial Intelligence Certification for K-12 Students of Grades 11 and 12

Stamford, CT, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™), the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) certifications provider has introduced an exclusive AI certification for students of grades 11 and 12 under its K-12 initiative – Certified Artificial Intelligence Prefect – Advanced (™CAIPa). This program has been divided from its previous program and has been designed predominantly for students of grades 11 and 12 who tend to pursue higher education, internships, or part-time jobs.

Artificial Intelligence has become one of the most sought-after skills today since the rate of AI adoption is growing at a CAGR of almost 40% according to Grand View Research. It is predicted that between 2022 and 2030, global AI adoption will expand at a CAGR of 38.1%. This explains that the demand for skilled AI professionals will increase in the future.

AI professionals will be one of the red-hot talents that organizations will be looking for and therefore starting off young in this career direction is desirable. The Certified Artificial Intelligence Prefect – Advanced (™CAIPa) is designed perfectly to fit into this segment for young talents of grades 11 and 12. The program boasts of providing reimagination and transformation of fundamental AI knowledge into actionable future. This means any student who wishes to pursue higher studies in AI or is willing to apply for fundamental AI jobs, can easily do so because of enhanced knowledge of AI, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Robotics, Python, etc.

According to the USAII’s Artificial Intelligence Advisory Board (AIAB), the ™CAIPa program is cut out of the previously launched Certified Artificial Intelligence Prefect (CAIP™) because of the high demand in pursuing a specialized program for senior students from high school.

The ™CAIPa certification program has a duration of 4-16 weeks with a self-paced as well as instructor-led learning format. The program fee is all-inclusive of study books, videos, practice codes, examination fees, certificate, digital badge, and dashboard.

The USAII’s Management Office, including the Global Product Partner, Ajit K Jha, President and CEO, EdTechDigit Innovations, has mentioned that the ™CAIPa is introduced because of the demand by a lot of candidates who wanted to gain more than the fundamental knowledge of AI along with a renowned credential that can be showcased during their higher studies or jobs. Ajit says, “This program will help the young students of grades 11 and 12 to develop some fraction of advanced knowledge in AI which will definitely be useful in the dream university or dream job. The program curriculum has been designed by the best of the best in the industry who understand the futuristic approach and industry relevance of the AI domain and how young students can fit into the new and evolving industry to pursue their dreams and career”.

About USAII™

The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™) is the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence certifications provider for aspiring professionals and leaders at any stage of their career, organizations, institutions, academia, or governments, looking to upskill and reskill their expertise in the ever-evolving Artificial Intelligence domain. USAII™ provides self-paced, and the most powerful Artificial Intelligence certifications designed perfectly to empower the highly demanding skills of an Artificial Intelligence professional.

For Media Contacts

Team – Marketing and Communications

United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™)

Email: marcom@usaii.org