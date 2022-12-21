Scented Candles Market Top Companies Financial Performance Overview by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Scented Candles Industry Overview

The global scented candles market size is anticipated to reach USD 690.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028. These are candles are available in various sizes, designs, colors, and scents to meet consumers’ requirements and preferences and home décor aesthetics.

Candle-making is considered the biggest lockdown trend and has gained traction owing to social media platforms like TikTok, resulting in a 3,500% spike in searches for soy candle-making kits. In addition to this, the National Candle Association (NCA) spokesperson Kathy LaVanier, and CEO of Renegade Candle Company, stated that the overall U.S. candle sales have increased by 30% since the pandemic.

Scented Candles Market Segmentation



Grand View Research has segmented the global scented candles market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Container-based, Pillar, and Others.

The container-based segment dominated the market for scented candles and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 56.0% in 2020.

Customers benefit most from the large range of fragrance options available to them, as well as the ability to personalize the fragrance to their preferences.

Scented container-based candles are quite popular since they are being used in restaurants as well as for home décor . These scented candles can set the perfect mood and atmosphere, making them ideal for parties.

. These scented candles can set the perfect mood and atmosphere, making them ideal for parties. Soothing scents are preferred by millennials hoping to create a relaxing ambiance and maintaining a positive mindset.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Online.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is expected to project a CAGR of more than 3.0% in the market for scented candles over the forecast period

Many consumers prefer buying scented candles from offline channels, as they prefer to smell the scent of the candle before buying. This factor will further help drive the sale of scented candles via the convenience stores segment.

Scented Candles Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players in the market are focusing to open their flagship stores in various regions to increase their geographical presence, widen product portfolios, and expand customer bases. For instance, In February 2019, NEST New York opened its flagship store in New York, which is the brand’s first retail venture. The store offers 215 products from across the brand’s three product categories- home fragrance, fine fragrance, and body care. It also offers limited edition and specialty products.

Some of the prominent players in the scented candles market include:

Village Candle

Portmeirion Group PLC

Newell Brands

MVP Group International, Inc.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Diptyque Paris

Lalique Group SA

L Brands

NEST New York

Thymes, LLC

