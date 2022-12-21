2022 was a Year of Big Wins and Success for CareSmartz360

Pittsford, New York, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ — The home care industry saw remarkable growth in 2022 and quickly combated post-pandemic challenges. While everyone tried keeping pace with the changing habits, home care leaders like CareSmartz360 paved the way to success in 2022.

It was a year of opportunities, optimism, awards & recognitions, strategic partnerships, and enormous success for CareSmartz360.

What’s New?

The advanced home care software was recognized as an award-winning software and added a feather to its cap with different awards. Capterra Shortlist 2021, GetApp Category Leaders 2021, Software Advice Front Runners 2021, Software Suggest Customer Choice 2022, and Crozdesk Happiest Users 2022 Awards were a few.

This global recognition empowered the home care community to achieve greatness in their operations.

The CareSmartz360 team exhibited at the HCAOA 2022 Annual Leadership Conference and NAHC 2022 Home Care and Hospice Conference & Expo in Orlando, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri, respectively. They discussed significant setbacks and explored actionable strategies to grow the home care business.

CareSmartz360 integrated with new businesses to transform and innovate how they provide care. They integrated with Change Healthcare, Celero, and Learn2Care. Additionally, CaresSmartz360 integrated with “6” new states:

California

Rhode Island

Delaware

Wyoming

Alabama, and

West Virginia

While it had been a great year, it could have been possible only with their software enhancements, enabling ease of use.

Major Software Updates 2022

CareSmartz360 rolled out new features and improved the software functionality. Some of their major product highlights for 2022 are:

Introduced EVV functionality in the agency app.

Classified agencies by size- small, mid-sized & large.

Launched AI-hub for on-the-go sales predictions and caregiver retention.

Strengthened billing using robust solutions.

Improved user interface for better user convenience, quality, and efficient usability.

Awards & recognitions, collaborations, conferences, and product enhancements have been a massive milestone for CareSmartz360, making 2022 a huge success and motivating them to begin the year with a big bang.

Wishing CareSmartz360 much more success in its future endeavors.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a comprehensive home care software to support the agency’s diverse needs, empowering them to achieve greatness in operations.

With CareSmartz360, every home care agency, from startups to franchisors, get the necessary tools to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. Agencies can experience increased ROI, profitability, and compliance on the go with advanced features.

So, agencies- when you have the right software partner by your corner, you can rest easy knowing you’ve got all your business-critical ducks in a row.