Asia Pacific Vapor Deposition Equipment Market Incremental Opportunity Assessment till 2028

Asia Pacific Vapor Deposition Equipment Industry Overview

The Asia Pacific vapor deposition equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.15 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing semiconductor manufacturing coupled with rising demand for solar PV products in Asia Pacific is anticipated to drive the market growth. The rapid growth in the medical device industry, attributed to the increased investments in medical infrastructure during the pandemic, is expected to have a positive impact on the market. The medical device manufacturers are in need of wear-resistant and biocompatible coatings, which are provided by vapor deposition technology.

Asia Pacific Vapor Deposition Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia Pacific vapor deposition equipment market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) and Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD).

The Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 57% in 2020. CVD materials have fueled the growth of the overall market owing to the rising demand for electronics, medical equipment, and solar products manufacturing applications for advanced coatings. In the aforementioned applications, CVD is mainly used in high-speed machining, tooling, and magnetic storage devices. The CVD technology is also used in the fabrication of optical fiber whose demand is expected to accelerate in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Moreover, the upcoming 5G network requires optical fibers; which is expected to augment the demand for CVD coating and its equipment over the forecast period. CVD is the most preferred technology to make 2D nanomaterials and is expected to continue its role in nanotechnology.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar Products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment, Others.

The microelectronics application segment led the market with a revenue share of more than 38% in 2020. Vapor deposition coating equipment is used for coating packaging materials, including microelectromechanical systems and laser recorders. Increasing demand for durable and high-quality coatings in microelectronics is expected to drive the segment growth. PVD is one of the basic technologies in microelectronics that allows the coated material to possess the unique property of peptide supramolecular nanomaterials and allows them to integrate with a wide range of applications. Whereas, CVD technology has a significant advantage, as it is based on chemical reactions that allow for customizable deposition rates as well as high-quality microelectronics products with outstanding conformity.

The medical equipment segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as a result of increasing healthcare spending in China & India, coupled with rising disposable income levels and health awareness. Vapor deposition is one of the most appropriate technologies for providing a wear-resistant, hard coating on medical devices and surgical instruments. Innovative medications are extending human longevity all around the world, with Asia Pacific leading the way in terms of life expectancy. Higher living standards contribute to higher expectations and increased demand for better healthcare. The demand for medical equipment is expected to witness growth, thereby complementing the market growth.

Asia Pacific Vapor Deposition Equipment Regional Outlook

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of both regional and local manufacturers. Manufacturers adopt several strategies including acquisition, collaboration, new product launches, and regional expansions to enhance their market penetration and meet the changing technological demand from various applications industries.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Asia Pacific vapor deposition equipment market include,

Buhler Alzenau GmbH

Vacuum Techniques Pvt. Ltd.

Ningbo Danko Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd.

Vergason Technology, Inc.

Vapor Technologies, Inc.

AJA International, Inc.

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Milman Thin Film Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Foshan Foxin Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd.

IKS PVD Technology (Shenyang) Co., Ltd.

