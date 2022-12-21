Fermented Tea Market Competitive Scenario and Key Benefits 2028

Fermented Tea Industry Overview

The global fermented tea market size is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2028. The presence of online channels for purchasing sparkling drinks and fermented teas is a major factor driving the demand for fermented teas. Companies in the market are increasingly utilizing social media platforms to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Fermented Tea Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fermented tea market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Kombucha, Pu-Erh Tea and Other Dark Teas.

The kombucha segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.9% in 2020. The segment held the majority of the share owing to the rising demand for RTD drinks and teas. Kombucha manufacturers are increasingly partnering with retail stores such as Costco and Whole Foods to distribute their products.

Additionally, the emergence of e-commerce is acting as a major tool for companies to increase their presence in the fermented tea market. Factors such as aging, diet, and stress are leading to digestive ailments, bloating, and other issues regarding immunity. There is increasing awareness regarding the health benefits possessed by probiotic foods. The rise in ailments overconsumption of artificial beverages is also promoting the overall market growth.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline channel segment dominated the fermented tea market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 77.3% in 2020. Distribution channels such as retail stores, supermarkets, and other small stores offer consumers the products at a lower price owing to purchasing power. In addition, the availability of fermented tea in various flavors and brands at local stores and supermarkets is driving the offline segment.

The online segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The advent of online shopping and e-commerce has helped several companies during the pandemic to shift their presence. Younger consumers and millennials are keen to try different kinds of complex flavors. The presence of e-commerce channels and online tea factories provide consumers with a wide range of fermented teas from several regions. Wild Kombucha, a U.S.-based company, launched a one-stop online shop to offer consumers a wide range of food and beverage products.

Fermented Tea Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key companies in the industry face high competition owing to the growing consumer demand for fermented teas. Key players are focusing on the improvement of kombucha products and teas and are increasingly partnering with social media and e-commerce channels to gain significant market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global fermented tea market include,

Buddha Teas

KeVita

Live Soda LLC

Humm Kombucha

GT’s Living Foods

Mandala Tea

Menghai Tea Factory

Born Teas

Hunan Provincial Baishaxi Tea Industry Co., Ltd.

