Surgical Display Market Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2028

Surgical Display Industry Overview

The global surgical display market size is anticipated to reach USD 702.6 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 0.9% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market include the rising number of surgical procedures and growing digitalization in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, technological advancements by market players are also anticipated to positively influence market growth.

Surgical Display Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical display market on the basis of type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Low-end, Mid-end and High-end.

The mid-end segment dominated the market for surgical display and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 44.0% in 2020. The market growth is attributed to a rise in demand for better imaging technology and an increase in the implementation of integrated solutions for operational and clinical efficiency in hospital settings. The growing number of choices of image acquisition and recording solutions is another key contributor to market growth.

The high-end segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 1.2% in the market for surgical display over the forecast period. High-end surgical displays offer best-in-class features and quality for efficiency, clinical safety, and improved patient outcomes. Although the price may be a restraining factor, the long-term benefits of high-end displays are vast owing to the long shelf life and latest technologies, such as 4K 3D.

Surgical Display Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for surgical display is highly competitive and fragmented. Market players implement strategic initiatives, such as product development and launches, expansion of distribution network, and global footprint through subsidiaries and partnerships. In addition, key players are also involved in portfolio diversification and mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global surgical display market include,

Eizo Inc.

Stryker

Alcon

Siemens

Steris

Olympus Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Barco

Ambu A/S

NDS Surgical Imaging

