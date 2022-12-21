Breast Imaging Technologies Market to reach a valuation of US$ 6.6 Bn By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Market research covered in this Breast Imaging Technologies Market report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions, etc. This research aids in correlative relationships between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Additionally, this report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. The competitive landscape section of the report gives a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

The company profiles of all the major market players and brands that are dominating the Breast Imaging Technologies Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations which in turn are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values have been cited in the report. The study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The research further covers segments such as product type, market share, availability on-premises, and end-users type, and availability in geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The dedicated section on the opportunities and challenges ahead of Breast Imaging Technologies Market participants is a valuable addition to this report. The section is capable of improving business knowledge about the latest innovations and needed improvisation to keep the market position intact with time in the forecast period 2023- 2032.

Expanding at a CAGR of 7%, the global breast imaging technologies market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 4.7 billion in 2022 to US$ 6.6 billion by the end of 2027.

Demand for ionizing technologies is expected to rise at 7.2% CAGR due to increased attention and rising investments by key players for the development and advancement of mammography detectors.

Breast imaging technologies have advanced significantly in recent years due to the use of ionizing and non-ionizing radiation for the detection of cancer. It is expected that the death rate would decrease as more health-conscious individuals adopt early diagnostic procedures and use advanced ultrasound technology. Market expansion is greatly supported by the rapid technological advances in breast screening, the growing number of conferences held around the world to raise awareness of the advantages of early detection and diagnosis, and growing public and private investments to meet the rising demand for breast cancer screening.

Rising Demand for Diagnosis of Breast-related Abnormalities

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of breast imaging technologies are expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2027.

The risks of breast cancer have considerably grown in recent years due to factors such as the widespread use of hormone replacement therapy after menopause, numerous reproductive issues, and hormonal changes. Breast cancer screening and diagnosis are becoming increasingly popular worldwide due to the rising incidence of breast cancer.

Breast-related abnormalities are diagnosed using breast imaging technologies. Doctors and tumor surgeons can diagnose breast anatomy, cell composition, tumors, and other internal breast components using breast imaging technologies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• Demand for breast imaging technologies is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7% through 2027.

• The global breast imaging technologies market is currently valued at US$ 4.7 billion.

• The market in Canada is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

• Demand for non-ionizing technologies is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027.

• The market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027.

Segments of Breast Imaging Technologies Industry Research

• By Type :

o Ionizing Technologies

o Non-ionizing Technologies

• By End User :

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Imaging Centers

o Breast Care Centers

o Others

• By Region :

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Winning Strategy

Leading companies are putting more efforts in research and development to create innovative breast imaging technologies. Top market participants are focused on the development of hybrid imaging systems.

For instance,

• GE Healthcare and partnered with the National Cancer Center Singapore. By utilizing artificial intelligence and word processing, this collaboration aims to encourage the prospect of more customized cancer treatment alternatives while also giving patients the chance to analyze clinically important information.

• In 2022, a novel breast imaging modality was introduced by Seno Medical. Using non-invasive ultrasound technology this system assists doctors in identifying benign and malignant breast lesions and provides data on breast lesions in real-time.

Competitive Landscape

Well-established organizations are implementing innovations and enhancements to improve breast cancer services as the healthcare sector looks for new strategies to provide access to high-quality care. Mid-size to smaller businesses are expanding their market presence by launching new items and minimizing the adverse effects of the treatments due to technological advancements and product improvements.

For instance :

• In 2020, Hologic, Inc. revealed the commercial availability of its AI detection tool to assist radiologists in finding tumors in breast tomosynthesis images. The company claims that it will improve patient experience and enhance cancer diagnosis.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global breast imaging technologies market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (ionizing technologies, non-ionizing technologies) and end user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, breast care centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

