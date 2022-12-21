The European Market For Industrial Fasteners Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of More Than 5% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Market research covered in this Industrial Fasteners Market report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions, etc. This research aids in correlative relationships between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Additionally, this report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. The competitive landscape section of the report gives a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

The company profiles of all the major market players and brands that are dominating the Industrial Fasteners Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations which in turn are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values have been cited in the report. The study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The research further covers segments such as product type, market share, availability on-premises, and end-users type, and availability in geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The dedicated section on the opportunities and challenges ahead of Industrial Fasteners Market participants is a valuable addition to this report. The section is capable of improving business knowledge about the latest innovations and needed improvisation to keep the market position intact with time in the forecast period 2023- 2032.

Market Players:

American Fastener Technologies Corporation

American Bolt & Screw

AF Fastener

Acument Global Technologies (Fontana Gruppo)

Birmingham Fastener

Delta Fastener Corp.

De Walt

Eurofast

Elgin Fastener Group

Extreme Bolt & Fastener

Ford Fasteners, Inc.

HILTI

Impalabolt

ITW

Johns Manville

KD FASTENERS, INC.

LISI Group

Midwest Fastener Corp

Ningbo Qunli Fastener Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Nobel Precision Metal Co., Ltd.

Ocean State Stainless, Inc.

PCC Fasteners

Penn Engineering & Manufacturing

Rahul Fasteners & Fittings

Raptor Nails & Staples

Reliable Polymer Industries

SA Bolt Manufacturers

Schaaf-GmbH

Shanghai Jianxin Hardware Co., Ltd.

SUNO GROUP LIMITED,

Sure FAS

Sternly Black & Decker

Tianjin Fine Fasteners Co., Ltd

Vöhrs GmbH & Co. KG

Wilhelm Bollhoff GmbH & Co. KG

Key Segments Covered in Industrial Fasteners Industry Research

By Material Metal Industrial Fasteners Steel Industrial Fasteners Stainless Steel Industrial Fasteners Alloy Steel Industrial Fasteners Copper & its Alloys Industrial Fasteners Aluminium Industrial Fasteners Titanium Industrial Fasteners Nickel & its Alloys Industrial Fasteners Others Polymer Industrial Fasteners Industrial Plastic Fasteners

By Type Screws Wood Screws Machine Screws Thread Cutting Machine Screws Sheet Metal Screws Self-drilling Socket Screws Others Nuts Hexagon Nuts Flange Nuts Wing Nuts Kep Nuts Push Nuts Castle Nuts Coupling Nuts Pal Nuts Others Bolts Track Bolts Square Bolts Plow Bolts Round Bolts Lag Bolts Aircraft Bolts J-bolts U Bolts Shoulder Bolts Elevator Bolts HR Bolts HV Bolts Others Washers Lock Washers Structural Washers Others Anchors Dowel Pins

By Application Chemical Grade Industrial Fasteners Industrial Fasteners for Heat Exchangers Industrial Fasteners for Exhaust Systems Industrial Fasteners for Tanks and Vessels Industrial Fasteners for Processing Equipment Petrochemical Grade Industrial Fasteners Industrial Fasteners for High Pressure Pumps & Vessels Industrial Fasteners for Pumping Stations Industrial Fasteners for Metering Pumps Others Transportation Grade Industrial Fasteners Industrial Fasteners for Railways Trains Infrastructure Industrial Fasteners for Marine Decks Tanks Ramps Bulkheads Others Industrial Fasteners for Automotive Power Generation & Transmission Grade Industrial Fasteners Renewable Onshore Electrical Equipment Turbines Motors Exhaust Systems Pumping Systems Storage Vessels Offshore Non-renewable Construction Grade Industrial Fasteners Industrial Fasteners for Heavy-duty Machines Industrial Fasteners for Construction Vehicles Mining Grade Industrial Fasteners Industrial Fasteners for Precious Metal Mining Industrial Fasteners for Industrial Metal Mining Agriculture Grade Industrial Fasteners Defense Aerospace Grade Industrial Fasteners Others

By Sales Channel Online Sales of Industrial Fasteners Direct to Customer Sales of Industrial Fasteners Third-party Online Sales of Industrial Fasteners Offline Sales of Industrial Fasteners Authorized Distributors of Industrial Fasteners Industrial Fasteners Sold at Garages & Workshops Industrial Fasteners Sold at Specialty Stores



Key Points Covered in Industrial Fasteners Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Top Industrial Fastener Suppliers

Market Share Analysis

Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards

Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price

Certifications and Compliance Requirements

Leading Export – Import Destinations

COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Industrial Fasteners and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

