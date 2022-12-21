The European Market For Industrial Fasteners Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of More Than 5% By 2031

Posted on 2022-12-21

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Market research covered in this Industrial Fasteners Market report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions, etc. This research aids in correlative relationships between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Additionally, this report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. The competitive landscape section of the report gives a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

The company profiles of all the major market players and brands that are dominating the Industrial Fasteners Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations which in turn are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values have been cited in the report. The study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The research further covers segments such as product type, market share, availability on-premises, and end-users type, and availability in geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The dedicated section on the opportunities and challenges ahead of Industrial Fasteners Market participants is a valuable addition to this report. The section is capable of improving business knowledge about the latest innovations and needed improvisation to keep the market position intact with time in the forecast period 2023- 2032.

Market Players:

  • American Fastener Technologies Corporation
  • American Bolt & Screw
  • AF Fastener
  • Acument Global Technologies (Fontana Gruppo)
  • Birmingham Fastener
  • Delta Fastener Corp.
  • De Walt
  • Eurofast
  • Elgin Fastener Group
  • Extreme Bolt & Fastener
  • Ford Fasteners, Inc.
  • HILTI
  • Impalabolt
  • ITW
  • Johns Manville
  • KD FASTENERS, INC.
  • LISI Group
  • Midwest Fastener Corp
  • Ningbo Qunli Fastener Manufacture Co., Ltd.
  • Nobel Precision Metal Co., Ltd.
  • Ocean State Stainless, Inc.
  • PCC Fasteners
  • Penn Engineering & Manufacturing
  • Rahul Fasteners & Fittings
  • Raptor Nails & Staples
  • Reliable Polymer Industries
  • SA Bolt Manufacturers
  • Schaaf-GmbH
  • Shanghai Jianxin Hardware Co., Ltd.
  • SUNO GROUP LIMITED,
  • Sure FAS
  • Sternly Black & Decker
  • Tianjin Fine Fasteners Co., Ltd
  • Vöhrs GmbH & Co. KG
  • Wilhelm Bollhoff GmbH & Co. KG

Key Segments Covered in Industrial Fasteners Industry Research

  • By Material
    • Metal Industrial Fasteners
      • Steel Industrial Fasteners
      • Stainless Steel Industrial Fasteners
      • Alloy Steel Industrial Fasteners
      • Copper & its Alloys Industrial Fasteners
      • Aluminium Industrial Fasteners
      • Titanium Industrial Fasteners
      • Nickel & its Alloys Industrial Fasteners
      • Others
    • Polymer Industrial Fasteners
    • Industrial Plastic Fasteners
  • By Type
    • Screws
      • Wood Screws
      • Machine Screws
      • Thread Cutting Machine Screws
      • Sheet Metal Screws
      • Self-drilling
      • Socket Screws
      • Others
    • Nuts
      • Hexagon Nuts
      • Flange Nuts
      • Wing Nuts
      • Kep Nuts
      • Push Nuts
      • Castle Nuts
      • Coupling Nuts
      • Pal Nuts
      • Others
    • Bolts
      • Track Bolts
      • Square Bolts
      • Plow Bolts
      • Round Bolts
      • Lag Bolts
      • Aircraft Bolts
      • J-bolts
      • U Bolts
      • Shoulder Bolts
      • Elevator Bolts
      • HR Bolts
      • HV Bolts
      • Others
    • Washers
      • Lock Washers
      • Structural Washers
      • Others
    • Anchors
    • Dowel Pins
  • By Application
    • Chemical Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Heat Exchangers
      • Industrial Fasteners for Exhaust Systems
      • Industrial Fasteners for Tanks and Vessels
      • Industrial Fasteners for Processing Equipment
    • Petrochemical Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for High Pressure Pumps & Vessels
      • Industrial Fasteners for Pumping Stations
      • Industrial Fasteners for Metering Pumps
      • Others
    • Transportation Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Railways
        • Trains
        • Infrastructure
      • Industrial Fasteners for Marine
        • Decks
        • Tanks
        • Ramps
        • Bulkheads
        • Others
      • Industrial Fasteners for Automotive
    • Power Generation & Transmission Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Renewable
        • Onshore
          • Electrical Equipment
          • Turbines
          • Motors
          • Exhaust Systems
          • Pumping Systems
          • Storage Vessels
        • Offshore
      • Non-renewable
    • Construction Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Heavy-duty Machines
      • Industrial Fasteners for Construction Vehicles
    • Mining Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Precious Metal Mining
      • Industrial Fasteners for Industrial Metal Mining
    • Agriculture Grade Industrial Fasteners
    • Defense Aerospace Grade Industrial Fasteners
    • Others
  • By Sales Channel
    • Online Sales of Industrial Fasteners
      • Direct to Customer Sales of Industrial Fasteners
      • Third-party Online Sales of Industrial Fasteners
    • Offline Sales of Industrial Fasteners
      • Authorized Distributors of Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners Sold at Garages & Workshops
      • Industrial Fasteners Sold at Specialty Stores

Key Points Covered in Industrial Fasteners Industry Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Top Industrial Fastener Suppliers
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards
  • Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price
  • Certifications and Compliance Requirements
  • Leading Export – Import Destinations
  • COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Industrial Fasteners and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Reasons to choose a Fact.MR:

  • Exhaustive research regarding the market to offer A to Z information.
  • Digital technologies to provide innovative business solutions to clients.
  • 24/7 availability of services.
  • Interaction with suppliers, vendors, and service providers for a precise market landscape.
  • Reports tailored as per the requirements of the clients.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

