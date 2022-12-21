The Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Is Expected To Garner US$ 3.1 Billion By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global bone growth stimulator market was valued at US$ 1.89 Billion in 2021. By 2022, the market is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 1.99 Billion, exhibiting a Y-o-Y increase of 5.3%. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the bone growth stimulator market is anticipated to display a CAGR of 5.07% while securing a value worth US$ 3.1 Billion. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of arthritis across the globe.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global bone growth stimulator market include Elizur Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Arthrex Inc., DJO Global Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Orthofix International N.V.

Recent Updates from the Industry Include :

In December 2020, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., announced that the company has concluded the acquisition of A&E Medical Corporation for $150 million in cash at closing and $100 million in cash payable in 2021. The deal is expected to have an immaterial impact to net earnings in 2020. Zimmer Biomet has acquired A&E Medical and its complete portfolio of sternal closure devices which includes sternal sutures, cable systems, and rigid fixation – along with a range of single-use complimentary temporary pacing wire and surgical punch products.

announced that the company has concluded the acquisition of for $150 million in cash at closing and $100 million in cash payable in 2021. The deal is expected to have an immaterial impact to net earnings in 2020. Zimmer Biomet has acquired A&E Medical and its complete portfolio of sternal closure devices which includes sternal sutures, cable systems, and rigid fixation – along with a range of single-use complimentary temporary pacing wire and surgical punch products. In March 2020, Orthofix Medical Inc., announced its acquisition of assets associated with FITBONE ® intramedullary lengthening system for limb lengthening of the femur and tibia bones. With the initiative, Orthofix becomes the only orthopedic company that offers a comprehensive portfolio of both internal and external fixation solutions for limb reconstruction.

Key Segments Covered

By Product : Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Platelet-Rich Plasma Bone Growth Stimulators Bone Morphogenetic Protein Stimulators

By End User : Hospitals & Clinics Home Care Academic & Research Institutes and CROS Other End Users

By Application : Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Spinal Fusion Surgeries Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



How is the presence of established players in the region bolstering the market for bone growth stimulators?

According to the analysis, Europe will be the second largest market for bone growth stimulators during the forecast period. From 2022 to 2032, the region is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR. The presence of various established players in the region can be attributed to the region’s development. Bioventus and Orthofix, for example, are expected to make significant contributions to the region’s dividends.

