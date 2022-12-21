Demand For Automotive Windshield Market To Increase Substantially From Key -Use Industry Sectors : FactMR

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising Prominence of ADAS to Support Growth of Automotive Windshield Market

As technological advances permeate the automotive space, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) is gaining significant traction worldwide. ADAS technology is now being integrated into the windshield of the vehicle to facilitate driver safety and assistance.

Automotive windshields being a crucial source of protection, it has become imperative for manufacturers to advocate the safety of passengers using sensors and cameras in the automotive windshields.

Automotive windshields with ADAS can detect crashes using radar technology.

Moreover, the new ADAS innovation in the automotive windshield space is the night vision system. The automotive windshield is equipped with an infrared camera. This system provides a display on the automotive windshield that extends the driver’s vision at night, in turn enhancing the driving experience.

Against this backdrop, the growing integration of ADAS in vehicles is expected to support the growth of the automotive windshield market during the forecast period.

