Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Is Rising At A CAGR of 8.6% Through 2032

The all-inclusive Patient Engagement Solutions Market report is a complete study of the market briefing on the market status in the forecast period of 2022-2032. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frames and important industry trends, market size, and market share appraisals mentioned in the later part of this report. Patient Engagement Solutions Market study also analyses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers in relation to the concerned market.

The Patient Engagement Solutions Market research document is prepared by Fact. MR’s team of professionals presented an in-depth study of the current state of the market. This market research report also conducts a study on production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all major regions across the globe. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are revealed in the report. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Patient Engagement Solutions Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market by systemic company profiles.

The global patient engagement solutions market, the market is gaining traction steadily, rising at an 8.6% CAGR through 2032, exceeding a valuation of around US$ 29 Billion by 2022. As of the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 66.4 Billion.

Competitive Landscape

Major market players are investing heavily in developing and launching new products in order to gain competitive advantage and grow their customer base. Therefore, market players are increasing their R&D spending in order to launch new products in the market. Furthermore, both acquisitions & mergers, collaborations, and regulatory approvals are also crucial components of effective growth.

In January 2022, Ashfielf Engage announced the acquisition of Medaxis, a company that provides healthcare professionals and patients with patient engagement services. In addition, the firm is adding 40 Medaxis employees to its workforce in Canada. Ashfield Engage and Medaxis have already collaborated on several projects and the strategic partnership will allow Ashfield Engage to provide tailored solutions to customers across the country.

Key Companies Profiled :

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Inc.

Medecision Inc.

Cerner Corporation

IBM Phytel

Axial Exchange

Orion Health

Emmi Solutions LLC

Athenahealth Inc.

GetWellNetwork Inc.

Key Market Segment Covered in Patient Engagement Solutions

By Delivery Mode : Self-Hosted Patient Engagement Solutions Software-as-a Services Patient Engagement Solutions Application Managed Service Patient Engagement Solutions

By End User : Hospitals and Providers Healthcare Payers Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



