Sales of Petroleum benzine Market To Increase from Top -use Industries During Forecast Period 2023 – 2032 : Fact.MR

Petroleum benzine is a hydrocarbon-based solvent which is marketed by its physical properties (vapor pressure, boiling point) rather than any specific chemical composition. Petroleum benzine is hazardous and generally used as a laboratory solvent. Petroleum benzine is available in the different boiling range, which allows end users to choose suitable petroleum benzine as per need. Manufacturers are focusing on developing less hazardous Petroleum benzine which will enable consumers to increase their end use not only as laboratory solvent but also as cleaning agents (in detergents). Less hazardous Petroleum benzine can help gain its market value to a new level as it can be used in the dry cleaning industry.



Global Petroleum benzine market segmentation

The Petroleum benzine market can be segmented into boiling range, packaging type and end use applications.

By the boiling range, Petroleum benzine market can be categorized into

30 to 50oC

40 to 80oC

50 to 60oC

60 to 80oC

80 to 100oC

100 to 120oC

100 to 140oC

140 to 180oC

Others.

The Petroleum benzine market can be segmented in a different packaging types such as

Bottle

Bulk packaging.

End use applications of the Petroleum benzine market can be segmented into

Paint thinners

Dry cleaner

Glue solvents

Fabrics spot remover.

Geographically, the global market for Petroleum benzine can be segmented into seven regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa.

Leading Companies focused to less hazardous Petroleum benzine

The global market for Petroleum benzine is comprises of several developers who are primarily converging on less hazardous Petroleum benzine mainly for workers who experience direct contact with this chemical during manufacturing process. Some key market participants are A. B. Enterprises, Avi Chem Industries, Labdhi Chemicals. Osler Scientific Enterprises. Atulya Chemicals, Parchem, A.S. Joshi and Company, Xilong Scientific Co., Ltd., Alpha Chemika, MilliporeSigma, Honeywell international inc., VWR International, BeanTown Chemical, Meru Chem PVT. LTD., Mehta Petro Refineries LTD., Suraj Enerprises, Kazanorgsintez, Pan AuSai Petrochemicals, Pure Chemicals Co., Labdhi Chemicals, Triveni Chemicals, Barsainya Brothers, Expresolv Private Limited, Synthesis Chemical Lab, Delta Chemicals, Memba Chem Industries Private Limited, and Euclid



Crucial insights in the Petroleum benzine Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Petroleum benzine Market.

Basic overview of the Petroleum benzine, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Petroleum benzine Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Petroleum benzine across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Petroleum benzine Market stakeholders.

