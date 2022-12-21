Thermoelectric Cooler Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 1548.34 Million By The End Of 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The global market for thermoelectric coolers has been expanding on account of the unique phenomenon of heat sink that is used in these coolers. The heat-sink mechanism helps in removal of heat of orders as high as 1000 watt, and this is important consideration for their usage across several industries. Scientific laboratories use thermoelectric coolers for a range of functions including forensic research and medical research. The presence of a minimal temperature for several telecommunications operations has also led to an increased demand within the global market for thermoelectric coolers.

The domain of submarines is massive, and the use of thermoelectric coolers in this field is a testimony to the affluence of the global market for thermoelectric coolers. Furthermore, cooling within railroad cars is also done by installing thermoelectric coolers in its system. Besides this, the field of semiconductor manufacturing also deploys thermoelectric coolers in order to maintain the require temperature. Wine cabinets, tissue preparation and storage, restaurant portion dispenser, parametric amplifiers, and stir coolers are some other areas wherein the use of thermoelectric coolers is indispensable.

Key Market Segments

By Model Single Stage Multi Stage

By Design Special Design Standard Design

BY END-USER INDUSTRY Consumer Electronics Telecommunications Automotive Others



Growth in Consumer Electronics Sector to Influence Sales of Thermoelectric Coolers in the Following Years

Consumer electronics industry has been expanding at a significant rate with increasing use of smart electronic devices, increasing digitalization and changing lifestyle. In consumer electronics, thermoelectric coolers are typically used in cooling of telecom devices, central processing units, battery thermal management and kiosk cooling. The growing adoption of these consumer goods is expected to aid the growth in sales as well as demand for thermoelectric coolers in the coming years. In addition, companies are providing refrigerated (POP) Point Of Purchase displays, for instance II-VI Marlow, for various commercial vendors.

Thermoelectric Coolers in the Automotive Industry – Significant Demand for TE Coolers

Thermoelectrics are largely used in the automotive industry for cooling or heating of vehicle seats. Owing to efficient cooling provided by thermoelectric coolers, car seats in the rear and front can be individually cooled depending on the preference of the occupant. This delivers custom comfort to each person in the vehicle.

Moreover, with growing trend of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), the demand for thermoelectric coolers is expected to grow in the following years. Hybrid electric vehicle batteries need effective cooling solutions that stabilize temperature during vehicle run. Thermoelectric cooler offer maximum cooling that controls the battery temperature and delivers maximum performance, given any external condition or environment. This is expected to support the sale of thermoelectric coolers in the coming years.

