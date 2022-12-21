Fish Sauce Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1,316.5 Million Revenue by 2031 End

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The global demand for fish sauce is projected to expand 1.7x to reach US$ 29.1 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. Preference for traditionally sourced fish sauces is likely to surge, yielding a US$ 180 Mn incremental opportunity. As of 2021, the market is likely to close in at US$ 16.74 Bn.

Market Size (2021) US$ 16.74 Bn Projected Market Value (2031) US$ 29.41 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 5.8%

Key Segments Covered Flavour Plain Fish Sauce Spiced Fish Sauce

Technology Traditional Fish Sauce Preparation Method Industrial Fish Sauce Preparation Method

Distribution Channel Fish Sauce Sales via Modern Trade Fish Sauce Sales via Convenience Stores Fish Sauce Sales via Drug Stores Fish Sauce Sales via Traditional Groceries Fish Sauce Sales via Online Retailers Fish Sauce Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Price Basic Fish Sauce Premium Fish Sauce

Get Full Access of This Premium Report :-https://www.factmr.com/checkout/299 Competitive Landscape The market for fish sauce is largely dominated by numerous regional level manufacturers, mostly originating from countries across South East Asia. These players offer a broad range of fish sauce products. Some prominent offerings are as follows: Masan Consumer Holdings is a prominent fish sauce manufacturer, based in Vietnam. Its product offerings include the Chin-Su Fish Sauce, Chin-Su Nam Ngu and Nam Ngu Fish Sauce respectively. While the first two products are specifically targeted towards premium and high-end consumers, the latter is especially manufactured for mid-tier consumers and those seeking out value for money

Likewise, Teo Tak Seng Fish Factory Co. Ltd. offers its trademark silver pomfret sauce, made from fresh anchovies and salt. With its robust flavor, the sauce is not only ideal for stir-frying, but also as a tasty dip for various foods 6 Forecast Highlights on Global Fish Sauce Market Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global fish sauce market. By the end of 2017, APEJ fish sauce market is estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share on global revenue. Various countries in APEJ such as Vietnam, China, and Indonesia are some of the biggest markets for the fish sauce as it is one of the staple ingredients used in various cuisine in these countries.

Europe is also expected to witness above-average growth in the fish sauce market. Europe fish sauce market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 300 million revenue by the end of 2022.

Plain fish sauce flavor is expected to be one of the highly preferred fish sauce flavor. Accounting for more than half of the revenue share by the end of 2017, plain fish sauce flavor is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 100 million between 2017 and 2022.

Compared to the traditional method of producing fish sauce, an industrial method is expected to emerge as the widely used method of producing a fish sauce. By the end of 2022, an industrial method is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,000 million revenue. Meanwhile, the traditional method is also expected to witness above-average growth.

Sales of fish sauce is expected to be highest through modern trade. Modern trade as a distribution channel is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 100 million between 2017 and 2022.

The basic fish sauce is expected to account for maximum revenue share by the end of 2017. The basic fish sauce is estimated to surpass US$ 800 million revenue by the end of 2022.

