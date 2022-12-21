Frozen Potato Market Is Surging At A CAGR Of 6% By 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Market research covered in this Frozen Potato Market report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions, etc. This research aids in correlative relationships between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Additionally, this report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. The competitive landscape section of the report gives a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

The company profiles of all the major market players and brands that are dominating the Frozen Potato Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations which in turn are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values have been cited in the report. The study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The research further covers segments such as product type, market share, availability on-premises, and end-users type, and availability in geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The dedicated section on the opportunities and challenges ahead of Frozen Potato Market participants is a valuable addition to this report. The section is capable of improving business knowledge about the latest innovations and needed improvisation to keep the market position intact with time in the forecast period 2023- 2032.

In FY 2021, the frozen potato market reached a valuation of US$ 57.8 Billion, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 61.27 Billion. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 109.72 Billion.

Analysis of Frozen Potato Demand from 2016 to 2020 vs. Future Forecast 2021-2031



According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of frozen potato products increased at a 5% value CAGR between 2016 and 2020. Given its growing popularity as an accompaniment to other fast foods, sales of frozen potato fries are particularly high. At the same time, demand for other frozen potato snacks such as wedges, slices, and dices has increased significantly.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread, demand for frozen food products and snacks increased significantly, owing to strict lockdowns that prevented consumers from frequently visiting supermarkets or grocery stores to stock up on foodstuffs. This boded well for several frozen potato product categories, including frozen potato chips and nuggets.

How is the growing popularity of vegan foods driving up demand for frozen potatoes?



Plant-based food has swept the globe. According to the Vegan Society, over the last five years, at least 2% of the global population has identified as vegan. This is largely due to increased awareness of the ethical treatment of animals. According to statistics, approximately 8 billion animals are slaughtered each year, and animal agriculture is responsible for 91% of Amazon rain forest destruction.

As a result, people are increasingly gravitating toward natural and plant-based fast foods and snacks, creating enormous opportunities for frozen potato manufacturers to thrive.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Frozen Potato Fries Frozen Potato Wedges Frozen Stuffed Potatoes Frozen Potato Chunks Frozen Potato Slices Frozen Potato Dices Frozen Baked Potato Other Frozen Potato Types

End User Frozen Potato for Commercial Use Frozen Potato for Residential Use

Distribution Channel Frozen Potato Sales via Modern Trade Frozen Potato Sales via Grocery Stores Frozen Potato Sales via Convenience Stores Online Frozen Potato Sales Frozen Potato Sales via Other Distribution Channels



Key Players

McCain Foods Limited

Bart’s Potato Company

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

J.R Simplot Company

Aviko Holding B.V

Kraft Heinz Company

Himalaya Food International Ltd.

Agrarfrost Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Pohjolan Peruna Oy

Agristo N.V

American Lorain Corp.

Farm Frites International B.V

Greenyard Group

