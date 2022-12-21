Demand For Polymer Seals Has Increased Due To Growth Of Marine Industry

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Polymer seals find wide application across industries such as transportation equipment, automotive, aircraft, railroad, machinery, marine, electronics, healthcare, oil & gas, and various others. Fluoro-rubber (FKM) and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) are the most widely-used materials as far as polymer seals are concerned. Demand is especially high from sectors such as transportation equipment and oil & gas, and these two sectors are set to lead over the coming years as well.

Shift in trade winds has been observed over the past-half decade where a number of industries have been opening production facilities in South Asia and East Asia. Low labour cost and effective incentives to shift the cost curves to lower side of production have attracted European manufacturers in setting up their plants in the region. European companies dealing in automotive, healthcare, equipment manufacturing, and others have created a strong footprint in developing nations. This is set to enhance demand for polymer seals in the region as they are widely used across these industries.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global polymer seals market is set to experience a healthy CAGR of close to 6% throughout the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global polymer seals market is anticipated to add 1.7X times value by 2031.

Oil & gas end-use expected to capture highest share and is set to create US$ 5.5 Bn opportunity over the forecast period.

Hydraulic and pneumatic seals are the fastest-growing types, owing to rapid growth of inclusion in transportation equipment end use across the globe.

Europe is set to dominate market revenue in 2021 and is expected to gain 137 BPS in its market share by 2031.

The aftermarket sales channel is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2 Bn over the forecast period, but lose 173 BPS in its market share by 2031.

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are key regional market expected to grow at a high pace over the long term and gain 227 BPS and 98 BPS, respectively, by 2031.

As far as countries are concerned, the market in Germany, China, and India is set to expand at over 7% CAGR, each, through 2031.

Due to the onset of COVID-19, the market saw a dismal growth rate of -2.6% in 2020.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Material Polyurethane (PU) Polymer Seals Acrylonitrile-butadiene-rubber (NBR) Polymer Seals Fluoro-rubber (FKM) Polymer Seals Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Polymer Seals Other Material Types

Product Hydraulic and Pneumatic Seals Rotary Seals Spring Energized Seals

End Use Polymer Seals for Transportation Equipment Automotive and Components Aircraft and Components Railroad Equipment Marine Transportation and Components Polymer Seals for Industrial Machinery and Equipment Polymer Seals for Electronic Apparatus and Appliances Polymer Seals for Healthcare Medical devices and Component Manufacturing Surgical tool manufacturing Polymer Seals for Oil and Gas Extraction Polymer Seals for Construction Infrastructure and Utilities Polymer Seals for MRO, Other Manufacturing, and Assembly Cleaning Fluids Polymer Seals for Perfumes & Fragrances Others

Sales Channel OEMs After Market

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



