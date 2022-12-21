Global Sales of The Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Is Expected To Reach A Valuation of US$ 4.6 Billon by 2032

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market by Form (Dispersion and Powder), by Application (Polishing, Catalyst, Biomedical, Energy and Research Applications), and by Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

A newly-released report by Fact.MR shows that global sales of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market in 2021 were held at US$ 514.6 Mn. With 22.5% projected growth during 2022 – 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2032. The polishing applications segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, with a projected CAGR of 24.2% during 2022 – 2032.

Competitive Analysis

The companies in Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies. The Tier 2 Players in the market are targeting to increase their market share.

Some of the recent developments in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market are :

In March 2022, BioCurity announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted BioCurity’s United States patent, which covers the use of the company’s cerium oxide nanoparticles to lessen radiation therapy side effects in patients with lung and pancreatic cancer who also receive chemotherapy as part of their treatment plan.

In October 2021, Cerion LLC, one of the largest producers and consumers of cerium oxide nanoparticles, was acquired by Netum Group Ltd. With this acquisition, Netum expands both its footprint in the Turku economic zone as well as its resources for digital growth and knowledge management.

Key Companies Profiled:

Cerion

Plasmachem

American Elements

Inframat Advanced Materials

Nanophase Technologies

NYACOL Nano Technologies

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt Ltd

PlasmaChem GmbH

Meliorum Technologies, Inc

Strem Chemicals, Inc

Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Segmentation

By Form : Dispersion Powder

By Application : Polishing Catalyst Biomedical Research Energy Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market report include:

How the market for Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles?

Why the consumption of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

