Sales of Presspaper with Polyester Film is Expected to Grow by 1.6X Over 2032

Electrotechnical Paper Market Size, Share Analysis, By Product (Presspaper, Diamond Dotted Presspaper, Presspaper with Polyester Film, Crepe Paper Aluminum Crepe Paper), By Application (Cables, Transformers, Motors), By Sales Channel & Region – Global Market Forecast 2022-2032

The global electrotechnical paper market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,017.7 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 1,613.1 million by the end of 2032.

Sales of electrotechnical paper market is expected to grow by 1.6X the end of 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are focusing on expanding their reach by entering into several agreements with industry players. Through these agreements, companies are emphasizing on strengthening their market presence to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

In 2020, Hitachi ABB Power Grid signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of US-based Pioneer Solutions LLC. Through this acquisition, the company will expand its existing Energy Portfolio Management offering to create new value for energy market participants

In 2020, Weidmann Electrical Technology AG, it introduced a new device to detect the transformer failures InsuLogix Retrofittable Fault Monitor (RFM). The newly launched device activates a red indicator that clearly flags transformers with overpressure conditions and allows to monitor distribution transformers.

In 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, the company announced an investment in its Binzhou plant in China. Through this investment, the company will further strengthen its leading position in abrasive backings, globally.

Key Companies Profiled:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

3M Co

Von Roll Holding AG

Weidmann Electrical Technology AG

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Nordic Paper Holding AB

Delfort Group AG

Kämmerer Paper GmbH

Cottrell Paper Company

Miki Tokushu Paper MFG. CO., Ltd.

Paramount Tube

Segmentation of Electrotechnical Paper Industry Research

By Product: Press paper Diamond Dotted Press paper Press paper with Polyester Film Crepe Paper Aluminum Crepe Paper

By Applications: Cables Transformers Motors Others

By Sales Channel: OEM (First Fit) Aftermarket (Replacement) Direct Sales Retail Sales Third-party Online Sales

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



